What's New for 2022: Volvo

The biggest news for Volvo in the 2022 model year can't be considered news given the brand's long-lasting reputation for safety. The Swedish brand backed by a Chinese multinational earned 13 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards, which many consider to be the most rigorous safety recognition bestowed in the U.S. Every model tested earned the designation, joining Genesis and its six models as the only brands with the safety accolade on every vehicle it sells.

In addition to upholding its reputation for safety, Volvo continues to honor its pledge to electrify the entire lineup. Volvo enters the 2022 model year with a plug-in hybrid or electric variant on all models except in its wagon family, which feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. PHEV and BEV models are distinguished by the Recharge name. By 2030, Volvo plans to become fully electric and end development and sales of new cars powered by internal combustion engines.

This iteration of Volvo cars can be considered a bridge generation to the next era of automotive, but it can't be overlooked. Instead, it's crucial for Volvo to get it right and usher consumers from a reliance on engines to a trust in electrification, in its many iterations.

Here's a look at what's new for Volvo, beyond its superlative safety ratings.

New

2022 C40 Recharge

- Volvo's first electric vehicle sold only as a BEV and without a gas-powered counterpart.

- Based on the XC40 Recharge and similar to the Polestar 2, the C40 Recharge hatchback uses a 78-kwh lithium ion battery pack and a motor on either axle that combine to make 402 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque.

- Volvo quotes a an EPA-estimated range of 225 miles, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds.

- On a 150-kw DC fast charger the C40 Recharge should be able to recharge from 10% to 80% in 37 minutes.

- Standard features include a 9.0-inch touchscreen running Google's operating system, a heat pump, Harman Kardon sound, and heated seats front and rear.

- Starts just under $60,000.

Updated

2022 Volvo XC60

- Five-seat crossover SUV features an updated exterior and an interior with a 12.3-inch touchscreen running on an Android-based (Google) operating system.

- All XC60's feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that stores regenerative braking power.

- XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid features a larger battery pack, from 11.6 kwh to 18.7 kwh; electric driving range improves from 19 to 32 miles; quicker acceleration is complemented by one-pedal driving, which is rare for a PHEV.

- XC60 Recharge features a turbocharged and supercharged inline-4 gas engine and large motor on the rear axle that combine to make 455 hp and 523 lb-ft (up from 400 hp and 472 lb-ft on the 2021 model).

2022 Volvo XC40

- XC40 Recharge electric crossover boosts range from 208 to 223 miles, and sports an efficiency rating of 85 MPGe instead of 79 MPGe on the 2021 model.

- XC40 Recharge features a 75-kwh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive, as well as the Android operating system and a standard surround-view camera system.

- The T4 and T5 2.0-liter turbo-4 gas models remain the same.

Carryover

2022 Volvo S60

- Mid-size sedan gets mild-hybrid tech to boost fuel economy to 28 mpg combined with AWD.

- Volvo dropped the base turbo-4.

2022 Volvo S90

- Full-size sedan gets the same treatment as the S60.

2022 Volvo V60 and V60 Cross Country wagons

2022 Volvo V90 and V90 Cross Country wagons

2022 Volvo XC90

- Three-row SUV is due for a redesign, likely for 2023.

