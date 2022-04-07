What's New for 2022: Chevrolet

Chevy sits at a crossroad for the 2022 model year. One avenue stretches into the future with an electric 2024 Silverado and an electric Equinox compact crossover. The other spans into the past to honor performance icons such as the Chevrolet Corvette and Camaro, as well as killing off what was once new with the discontinuation of its most affordable cars, the Chevy Spark subcompact and Chevy Trax subcompact crossover. GM also corrects the course for Chevy by relaunching the 2022 Bolt EV now that the battery fire problems have been fixed.

One vehicle that captures the bow tie's suspension in time is its bestseller, the refreshed 2022 Silverado pickup truck. Due to market conditions and supply shortages, Chevrolet dealer lots sell two distinct trucks, a carryover Silverado designated by an LTD tag, as well as an updated 2022 Silverado with more standard features and an upgraded interior.

Here's a closer look at what's new from Chevy for the 2022 model year, as well as a 2023 model or two.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

- The mid-cycle refresh of Chevy's mid-size crossover SUV sports new front and rear styling and new LED light signatures.

- A larger 10.0-inch touchscreen comes standard.

- Adaptive cruise control and wireless smartphone charging offered across the lineup of 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier grades.

- An electric version is planned for 2024.

2023 Corvette Z06

- The C8 mid-engine supercar gets the Z06 treatment with the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 in Chevy's history.

- The 5.5-liter V-8 with a flat-plane crankshaft churns out 670 hp and 460 lb-ft.

- Reported 0-60 mph time is 2.6 seconds.

2022 Bolt EV and EUV

- The electric hatchback and larger electric crossover restarted production on April 4 after a pause for most of six months to fix the battery packs.

- GM had to recall all Bolt EVs made since 2017 for battery fires stemming from faulty cells from supplier LG.

2022 Colorado

- Mid-size pickup truck can be had with Trail Boss package featuring 1.0-inch suspension lift, front and mid skid plates, red tow hooks, and 17-inch black wheels with all-terrain tires.

- ZR2 off-road model features 2.0-inch lift, 3.5-inch wider track, 17-inch aluminum wheels, front and rear electronic locking differentials, adaptive dampers, standard trailering package, heated front seats and steering wheel.

- Full redesign expected for 2023.

2022 Equinox

- Base L trim and larger 252-hp turbo-4 dropped from lineup.

- Powered only by a 170-hp turbo-4 with a 6-speed automatic in front- or all-wheel drive.

- New front and rear fascias, slimmer grille design, new LED headlights and taillights.

- RS trim offered for first time with black 19-inch wheels, black exterior trim elements, and black interior with red stitching.

2022 Silverado

- Work Truck and Custom trims carry over.

- LT, RST, LTZ, Trail Boss, and High Country trims sport a single-bar grille, hood that dips lower, and LED headlights that appear lower.

- Interior updates include a 13.4-inch touchscreen replacing the 8.0-inch screen, an electronic gear shifter, and more refinements on the higher trims.

- Base V-6 discontinued in favor of a 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

- Silverado ZR2 crew cab model features position-sensitive shocks, front and rear electronic locking differentials, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, red tow hooks, two skid plates, and a front steel bumper.

- Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, automatic high beams, and a rearview camera mirror.

- Available Super Cruise limited hands-free driving system.

Carryover

2022 Blazer

- Chevy dropped the 193-hp base inline-4 in favor of a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4.

2022 Camaro

2022 Malibu (likely last year)

2022 Spark (last year)

2022 Suburban and Tahoe

- The 6.2-liter V-8 can be optioned on RST, Z71, and Premier trims this year, in addition to High Country.

2022 Trailblazer

2022 Traverse

- Base L trim dropped.

- Restyled LED headlights and taillights

- Automatic emergency braking and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

2022 Trax (final year)