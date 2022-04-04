GM recalls 680,000 Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain SUVs for faulty windshield wipers

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 4, 2022

General Motors is recalling the 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact crossovers for windshield wipers that inadvertently stop wiping, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. 

The ball joints in the front wiper modules can corrode and wear down to the point where the ball joint separates from the socket during operation, rendering the wiper arm motionless and useless. The resulting compromise in visibility creates a safety risk and increases the chance of a crash. 

The recall encompasses 681,509 units of GM's popular crossover SUV. The replacement parts are not available now. GM will reimburse owners who paid for the fix, or the repair will be done at service centers at no cost to owners. Affected owners may apply for courtesy transportation. 

The 2015 Equinox was recalled once before for a side airbag issue. 

Owners can expect notification by mail as early as May 2. They can contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, or visit GM's recall page here

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier aims for traditionalists Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier aims for traditionalists
Redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V kicks off brand's SUV overhaul Redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V kicks off brand's SUV overhaul
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler presents a more accessible off-road truck 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler presents a more accessible off-road truck
Test drive: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross treads familiar territory Test drive: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross treads familiar territory
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.