GM recalls 680,000 Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain SUVs for faulty windshield wipers

General Motors is recalling the 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact crossovers for windshield wipers that inadvertently stop wiping, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The ball joints in the front wiper modules can corrode and wear down to the point where the ball joint separates from the socket during operation, rendering the wiper arm motionless and useless. The resulting compromise in visibility creates a safety risk and increases the chance of a crash.

The recall encompasses 681,509 units of GM's popular crossover SUV. The replacement parts are not available now. GM will reimburse owners who paid for the fix, or the repair will be done at service centers at no cost to owners. Affected owners may apply for courtesy transportation.

The 2015 Equinox was recalled once before for a side airbag issue.

Owners can expect notification by mail as early as May 2. They can contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, or visit GM's recall page here.