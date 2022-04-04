Redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V kicks off brand's SUV overhaul

Honda revealed the latest design of the 2023 HR-V subcompact crossover SUV on Monday. The smallest crossover in Honda's lineup presages the forthcoming redesigns of the 2023 Pilot and 2023 CR-V, which are Honda's bestselling SUVs.

Details were scant, with Honda revealing only what the second-generation HR-V will look like when it launches this summer. Unlike the model revealed last year for the global market, the 2023 HR-V headed to North America promises to be larger and ride on a larger wheelbase and with a wider track.

It shares a platform with the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, which is larger than its predecessor. Honda says the HR-V will feature a more responsive engine and an independent rear suspension, but it stopped short of saying if the new HR-V will be powered by the 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 or 180-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 offered in the new Civic.

The current HR-V uses an anemic 141-hp 1.8-liter inline-4 with a CVT and front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive. The global HR-V that went on sale in Japan last year can be had as a hybrid or with a 1.5-liter inline-4.

What is known about the 2023 HR-V is it no longer wedges the rear door handles into the rear window frames. The small crossover will have four traditional door handles in a low beltline that rises to the rear. An integrated rear roof spoiler completes the SUV profile. Honda noted a large greenhouse, door-mounted side mirrors, and a low cowl that should improve outward vision. A new front fascia sports an interlacing grille and narrower LED headlights that wrap around the sides.

It looks right-sized, more like the Toyota Corolla Cross than the Toyota C-HR. With the exception of the HR-V, Honda makes its vehicles roomier than the segment average, with clever packaging and larger passenger volumes than most rivals. It's reasonable to expect the same from the redesigned CR-V and Pilot.

We'll update this story as Honda shares more details about the 2023 HR-V.