Redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V starts at $24,895

The 2023 Honda HR-V small crossover arrives with a new engine, a more sophisticated look, a roomier interior, and a vibe like the Honda Civic. The upgrades on the subcompact crossover SUV come at a cost of nearly $2,000 more than the outgoing model. The base LX costs $24,895 (including a $1,245 destination charge), Honda announced Tuesday.

The Sport trim costs $26,895, which is $1,830 more than last year, but the $28,695 EX-L costs only $780 more than the first-generation HR-V. The EX grade is no longer offered and all-wheel drive adds $1,500.

The smallest crossover in Honda's lineup shares a platform with the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, which is larger than its predecessor. The HR-V grows by 9.4 inches in length to 179.8 inches, and Honda stretched the wheelbase by 1.7 inches. Yet, according to Honda specs there's less rear leg room (down from 39.3 to 37.7 inches) and only a gain of 0.1 cubic feet of cargo room to 24.4 behind the rear seats. The rear seats feel roomier thanks in part to larger windows that's part of the new exterior design.

The second-generation HR-V has matured from its nubbish ends with a long hood and curving roofline. It looks right-sized, more like the Toyota Corolla Cross than the Toyota C-HR. Honda noted a large greenhouse, door-mounted side mirrors, and a low cowl that should improve outward vision. A new front fascia sports an interlacing grille and narrower LED headlights that wrap around the sides. Honda avoids the over-reliance on body cladding adopted by many small crossovers to compensate for not truly being an SUV, though an integrated rear roof spoiler completes the sportier profile. It looks sophisticated, and moving the rear door handles from the windows to the doors only help.

The mid-level Sport grade rolls on 18-inch black wheels, and features a black spoiler (instead of body colored), a larger exhaust tip, and a wavy front grille.

Honda says the HR-V features a more responsive 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 engine and an independent rear suspension. It will not be offered with the 180-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 available in the new Civic.

The 2022 HR-V used an anemic 141-hp 1.8-liter inline-4 with a CVT and front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive. Honda says the revised AWD system sends more torque to the rear than before to improve vehicle dynamics and a new Snow mode aims to improve performance in slick conditions.

Inside, the honeycomb metallic air vents and metal switches borrowed from the Honda Civic give the HR-V an upscale feel. A 7.0-inch touchscreen sits on the flat dashboard, though the EX-L has a larger 9.0-inch screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Between the front seats, there are USB ports on either side to allow both passengers easy charging access and a storage space below the controls. A new standard 7.0-inch display is also found in the instrument cluster, though the Civic’s fully digital display isn’t offered.

The 2023 Honda HR-V is on sale now.