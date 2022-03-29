2023 Ford F-150 Rattler presents a more accessible off-road truck

Ford introduced a new Rattler package for the 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck that bridges the gap between the base XL truck and the FX4 off-road variant, the company announced Tuesday. By adding yet another package option to America's bestselling vehicle, Ford simplifies the most configurable vehicle on the market with a bundle of popular features.

Built off the base XL truck, the Rattler takes some off-road gear from the FX4, including skid plates, an electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, off-road shocks, and standard four-wheel drive. All-terrain tires wrap around 18-inch wheels, and dual exhaust pipes flex at the rear. Rattlesnake graphics cover the fender vents and badges, and copper accents tweak the interior.

Features present on the FX4 but not mentioned on the Rattler include floor liners and a rock crawl mode.

Ford didn't specify powertrain options, but the FX4 package on the base XL requires an upgrade from the 3.3-liter V-6 to the 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6, as well as the XL High package. Press images showed only crew cab models, so it remains to be seen if the Rattler can be fit with Ford's three cab and three bed options.

The 2022 Ford F-150 is offered in eight trim levels, including the Tremor and Raptor off-road models. The F-150 Raptor tips $70,000.

The 2022 F-150 XL with a regular cab starts at $31,685, including $1,659 for destination. The FX4 package with 4WD and the 325-hp turbo V-6 costs $39,860. We hope Ford splits the difference with the price of the Rattler, which goes on sale this fall.