GMC recalls 740,000 Terrain SUVs for excessive headlight glare

The lights are too bright on 2010-2017 GMC Terrain SUVs, according to a decision made by the NHTSA earlier this month. After nearly three years of assessing GM's request to be exempted from an expensive recall, the NHTSA determined the headlight design was faulty and needs to be remedied.

The low-beam headlights have a housing that can refract a narrow beam of light brighter than what is allowable by law. It can cause glare or be distracting to other drivers, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. GM will recall 740,581 Terrains produced during that period. The current generation model launched in 2018 uses a different headlight design that does not have the problem.

GM does not have a remedy yet, but may have one by the time owner notifications are sent out as early as April 23. Owners can contact GM customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or visit GM's recall page for more information.