2023 Subaru Solterra, Acura Integra top this week's new car reviews

The new, the old, and the confusing topped this week's new car headlines at The Car Connection. We test drove the 2023 Subaru Solterra, the brand's first global electric car, in the desert beyond Scottsdale, and we got the scoop on what exactly the resurrected Acura Integra will entail when it launches later this spring.

GM was coy about the end of the Chevy Trax and Buick Encore small crossovers, and it befuddled us with two different iterations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, one carryover, one new.

Here's what moved us this week.

2023 Subaru Solterra review

Subaru's first global electric car's good standard features and on-road and off-road manners offset its cramped cockpit, Toyota DNA, and middling range to earn a TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10.

Tesla increases prices between $2,500 to $12,500 across its model range

Tesla keeps on increasing prices, with the latest hike marking the sixth in the past year.

2023 Acura Integra preview

Last used in 2001, the Integra nameplate returns on a sleek hatchback that shares mechanicals with the Honda Civic Si.

Chevy Trax, Buick Encore to be discontinued after 2022

Expect sales of the aging small crossovers to be absorbed by the Trailblazer and Encore GX.

Why buying a 2022 Chevy Silverado is so confusing

The refreshed pickup truck will be sold alongside a carryover model designated LTD for 2022.

Review update: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trailboss delivers tale of two trucks

The carryover LTD pickup truck lacks standard safety features and has a dated interior, but the uprated engine and tailgate impress.