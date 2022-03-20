Dodge, Ram recall 370,000 Durango and pickup trucks for faulty ESC light

New Dodge Durango SUVs and Ram heavy duty pickup trucks are being recalled for an electronic stability control light that might not illuminate properly, the NHTSA disclosed this week. If the malfunction light doesn't show in the gauge cluster, then the driver can be left unaware that the traction control system is not performing as intended, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

The issue stems from the control module in the antilock brake system. The feds require a light to warn drivers if the stability control system is inoperable or malfunctioning.

The issue affects 370,437 vehicles total, including 350,261 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty trucks with a gross vehicle weight less than 10,000 lb from the 2019-2022 model year. The remainder of the recall population included the 2021-2022 Dodge Durango three-row SUV.

A software update should remedy the issue, otherwise the dealer service center will need to perform a more hands-on fix. Either way, owners should take their vehicles to a dealer, and notices should arrive as early as April 29. The company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will reimburse owners with proof of receipt, and will cover repairs otherwise. For more info, owners can contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or visit their recall website here.