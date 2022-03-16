Review update: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trailboss delivers tale of two trucks

Chevy has complicated the 2022 Silverado 1500 buying process even more than the usual configurations and options. There will be two trucks sold on dealer lots, both 2022 models, one with updates inside and out, and the other carrying over unchanged from 2021.

The carryover 2022 Silverado 1500 will be the same truck introduced in 2019, but it’s now known as the LTD model, despite the various trim levels. Other 2022 Silverado 1500s will be the updated truck that costs $2,100 more in base form than the Silverado LTD.

I spent a week tackling winter weather in Minnesota with the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trailboss. With a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, the old Silverado reminded me of the good and the bad before the refreshed model eventually replaces all the LTDs on dealer lots. Here’s what I learned.

Hit: Crazy 6-way tailgate

GM shifted the 6-way power tailgate to the Silverado lineup in 2021 and it’s an interesting option for $445. Admittedly it’s bordering on overkill, but I appreciate the concept of over-engineering because you can. Kudos to you, GM. Folding in three different places, there are six different ways to configure the tailgate to extend the bed length, act as a bed stop, or create a two-step access into the bed, among other functions. It has the most configurations of any tailgate on the market. Whether it’s necessary or not is up for debate, but it’s impressive.

Miss: The interior

It’s astonishing that the current Silverado was introduced as recently in 2019. The interior looks a full generation behind what is found in the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, which the latter was also redesigned for 2019. The plastics are hard and the graining doesn’t feel or look nice. The touchscreen is only 8.0 inches and can’t multitask or display a split-screen view. The leather seats feel cheap, and the entire interior is a dark place with only a few bits of plastic chrome brightwork. Images of the updated 2022 Silverado 1500 reveal a seemingly nicer interior.

Hit: Smooth V-8 power

My LTD LT Trailboss Silverado was powered by the optional 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque for an extra $2,495. It hooked to a slick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission that doesn’t have the same low-gear shift hiccups found in some Ford F-150 models. It’s not the fanciest motor. It lacks turbochargers and a hybrid system. But it’s stout, sounds great, and is very happy lugging along or when being pushed. This engine will carry over into the refresh. Chevy hasn’t confirmed whether the power ratings will stay the same, though we expect they will.

Miss: Drinks gas

While the big V-8 is smooth and sounds great, it is thirsty with EPA ratings of 13 mpg city, 17 highway, and 14 combined. The outside temps were below freezing and did the truck no favors. The onboard trip computer indicated an average of 13.9 mpg over the course of 150 miles of mixed suburban driving. The refreshed truck might be slightly more efficient, but don’t expect huge gains.

Hit: Ideal receiver setup

The towing setup on the rear of the Silverado is more ideal than that of the Ford F-150 and it comes down to one single thing: location of the safety chain hookup. The current Silverado 1500’s safety chain hookups are mounted near the receiver opening, and are easily accessible and mounted horizontally. The F-150 has the hookups mounted about five inches behind the receiver opening, placing them under the bumper.

Miss: Even Chevrolet agrees, safety should be standard

The $3,860 LT Trailboss Premium Package on my tester added, among a long list of other things, rear cross-traffic alert and lane change alert. But the $61,625 truck lacked automatic emergency braking. This is a red flag in our book. Every refreshed 2022 Silverado model will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and lane-departure warnings.

The refreshed 2022 Silverado 1500 seems, on paper, to right the many wrongs of the current model. Take note and be sure to understand which 2022 Silverado 1500 you want, and which one you’re actually looking at before signing on the dotted line.

Base price: $32,095, including $1,625 destination

Price as tested: $61,625

Powertrain: 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8, 10-speed automatic, four-wheel drive

EPA fuel economy: 12/17/14 mpg

