BMW recalls nearly 1 million more cars for increased fire risk

BMW is expanding two previous recalls on older models for an increased engine fire risk, the NHTSA disclosed Wednesday. A short circuit in the heater of the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve can cause the heater to overheat, melt, and ignite in cars with BMW's N52 inline-6 engine.

If the valve heater short circuits, it could overheat, smolder, and start melting. BMW says in rare cases, this could increase the risk of fire. BMW also advises that owners can still drive their vehicle unless they see smoke, or smell smoke or a burning plastic odor. The check engine light would illuminate as well.

The once cutting-edge N52 engine was used in a wide range of BMW vehicles, and the latest recall encompasses 917,106 units from certain 2006-2013 model years.

The recalled vehicles produced between January 2005 and October 2013 include:

2008-2013 BMW 1-Series convertible

2008-2013 BMW 1-Series coupe

2006-2011 BMW 3-Series sedan

2006-2012 BMW 3-Series wagon

2007-2013 BMW 3-Series convertible

2007-2013 BMW 3-Series coupe

2006-2010 BMW 5-Series sedan

2006-2007 BMW 5-Series wagon

2006-2008 BMW Z4 coupe

2006-2011 BMW Z4 Roadster

2007-2010 BMW X3 crossover SUV

2007-2010 BMW X5 crossover SUV

In 2017, BMW recalled 1.4 million vehicles from the 2006-2011 model year for the issue. In 2019, BMW added 184,000 more vehicles from the 2006 model year to the recall. Many of the vehicles in the current recall were part of the two prior recalls.

Even the vehicles that have been fixed previously will need to come back to the dealer for the latest recall remedy. Owners can expect notification as early as April 25, and they can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or visit BMW's recall page.