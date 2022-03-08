What's New for 2022: Genesis

Genesis keeps laying deeper tracks in the luxury class with sporty sedans and alluring crossover SUVs. They're all loaded with features and undercut the prices of more established automakers while doling out style. That continues for 2022, with the brand's five vehicles coming standard with at least a 10.3-inch touchscreen and driver-assist features ranging from automatic emergency braking to adaptive cruise control. They also come with the parent company's excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and three years of complimentary scheduled service.

The biggest success for Hyundai's luxury brand was the launch of the 2022 Genesis GV70 compact crossover, which won all kinds of awards, including The Car Connection's Best Luxury Car to Buy 2022. The year before, it was the 2021 Genesis GV80 three-row crossover SUV. It remains to be seen if this winning streak will continue when Genesis launches its first electric car, the 2023 GV60 that's related to the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Good company doesn't make it recommended without testing.

For the 2022 model year, here's what's new and what remains from arguably the hottest new brand selling internal combustion engines.

2022 Genesis GV70

2022 Genesis GV70

- New five-seat compact crossover shares a rear-wheel-drive platform with the G70 sedan but has a longer wheelbase and standard all-wheel drive.

- Powered by a standard 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 or an available 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 391 lb-ft of torque with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

- Top crash ratings complemented by standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control; options such as a blind-spot camera system and remote parking match or exceed other luxe rivals.

- Standard features include heated power front seats in synthetic leather, wireless smartphone charging, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen with navigation, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2022 Genesis GV80

- Three-row crossover SUV carries over after last year's launch.

2022 Genesis G70

- Compact sedan wears new front and rear ends with a large crest grille and quad LED headlights and taillights bisected by twin running lights.

- Standard equipment includes a a 10.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility,

- Powertrain options no longer include a 6-speed manual; an 8-speed automatic sends power to the rear wheels or all wheels with available all-wheel drive.

- Standard engine is a 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and buyers can choose an available 365-hp twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6.

2022 Genesis G80

- Mid-size sedan now comes with a Sport model and a 375-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic and standard AWD.

- With features built off the 2.5T Prestige, Sport models sport a distinct look with extra intakes on the front fascia, darkened headlight bezels, 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear diffuser, and brake calipers finished in a choice of black or red.

- Base models use a a 2.5-liter turbo-4 making 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque.

2022 Genesis G90

- Full-size sedan carries over with either a 365-hp twin-turbo V-6 or a 420-hp 5.0-liter V-8 and rear-wheel drive or available AWD. The redesigned flagship debuts for 2023.