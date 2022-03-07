What's New for 2022: Jeep

The Jeep brand continues to roll out electrified models for 2022, with its 4xe plug-in hybrid offered in the Wrangler and redesigned Grand Cherokee. Most of the V-6 and V-8 offerings remain intact, but the biggest news for 2022 is the return of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs, and Jeep's return to the luxury grade.

Jeep remains the bellcow of parent company Stellantis, especially in North America, but many of the changes happening in Jeep's lineup rippled over to Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and even Alfa Romeo.

Most new Jeep vehicles now come equipped with more standard safety features as well tech upgrades that include the latest UConnect 5 operating system and a 8.4-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility. Here's what else is new by model of the rugged American icon known for its off-road prowess.

New or redesigned

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Five- or seven-seat SUV (Grand Cherokee L) redesigned with a more pronounced face, but a lower roofline and beltline, as well as a wider track, adds more sport to the iconic SUV look.

- Interior updates include a new center console layout, more storage space, an 8.4-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa voice commands, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless smartphone charger. Top trims add even more screens and luxury finishes.

- Base 293-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8 engines carry over, but a new 4xe plug-in hybrid model uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a pair of motor generators with a 17-kwh battery pack for a net of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, and up to 25 miles of electric-only drive range.

- Comes with three available four-wheel-drive systems, with an active transfer case, as well as an available air suspension.

- Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, parking assist, and adaptive cruise control.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

- Last sold in 1991, the revived Wagoneer and more luxurious Grand Wagoneer represent a new sub-brand for Jeep, and are the roomiest full-size SUVs on the market.

- The Wagoneer has a 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque, and is aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can add 130 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Wagoneer's 6.4-liter V-8 churns out 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. A choice of three four-wheel-drive systems let shoppers suit their driving needs, and the towing capacity maxes out at 10,000 lb.

- They ride on a multi-link independent rear suspension, a double-wishbone front suspension, and the Grand Wagoneer adds adaptive dampers and air springs that can raise and lower the ride height by nearly four inches.

- Until the base Series I arrives, standard features are 12-way power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch center touchscreen, navigation, nappa leather upholstery, satellite radio, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, remote start, 20-inch alloy wheels, and driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, night vision, and a surround-view camera system.

2022 Jeep Compass

- Refreshed small crossover sports slimmer headlights and grille, and the interior wears upscale trim elements with soft touch materials contrasting with shiny plastic.

- UConnect 5 operating system with 8.4-inch touchscreen comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster is available.

- Jeep added standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

- Powered by a carryover 177-hp 2.4-liter inline-4, with a 6-speed automatic on front-drive models and an indecisive 9-speed automatic on all-wheel-drive variants.

Carryover

2022 Jeep Wrangler

- Off-road icon mostly carries over following the launch of last year's 4xe plug-in hybrid and, at the opposite end of the spectrum, the Wrangler 392's 470-hp V-8.

- Willys Xtreme Recon package on the 4-door Unlimited comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 and a 1.5-inch suspension lift, 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires on 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, and a 4.56:1 axle ratio.

2022 Jeep Gladiator

- Wrangler-based mid-size pickup now comes standard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, while an 8.4-inch touchscreen now comes with every Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave model.

2022 Jeep Cherokee

- Compact crossover SUV is limited to five trim levels for 2022: Altitude, X, Latitude Lux, Trailhawk, Limited.

- New X trim has a 1.0-inch lifted suspension, cloth and vinyl seats, exterior graphics, and 3.2-liter V-6 with 9-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.

- UConnect 4 and 8.4-inch touchscreen with satellite radio standard across the board.

2022 Jeep Renegade

- Small crossover pared down to four trim levels, all but the base Sport come standard with AWD.