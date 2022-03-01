2014 Kia Soul recalled for front airbag issue

2014 Kia Soul - First Drive, August 2013

2014 Kia Soul - First Drive, August 2013

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 1, 2022

The 2014 Kia Soul is being recalled for front airbags that may not deploy in a crash, the NHTSA disclosed last week. Communication between the control unit and front impact sensors can be scrambled at the onset of a severe crash, and the airbags won't deploy. 

The recall covers 128,280 Soul hatchbacks. The issue could increase the risk of injury. It is unrelated to the lethal Takata airbag recall that has roiled the automotive industry in recent years as the largest recall in automotive history. 

This is the fifth recall for the 2014 Soul. Previous recalls included an issue with the catalytic converter that could cause an engine fire, as well as an expanded recall for engine fire risks in Souls equipped with a 2.0-liter inline-4. 

Owners of the 2014 Soul with the airbag issue will be notified as early as April 7. They will be advised to take their Soul to a Kia dealer, who will update the control unit software at no charge. Kia will also provide reimbursement to owners who have paid to have the work done. For more info on the status of your Soul, contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia's recall page

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

What's New for 2022: Kia What's New for 2022: Kia
First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R weathers the storm First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R weathers the storm
Review update: 2022 BMW X3 complements the active lifestyle Review update: 2022 BMW X3 complements the active lifestyle
2023 Mazda CX-50 ranges in price from $28,000 to nearly $43,000 2023 Mazda CX-50 ranges in price from $28,000 to nearly $43,000
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.