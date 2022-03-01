2014 Kia Soul recalled for front airbag issue

The 2014 Kia Soul is being recalled for front airbags that may not deploy in a crash, the NHTSA disclosed last week. Communication between the control unit and front impact sensors can be scrambled at the onset of a severe crash, and the airbags won't deploy.

The recall covers 128,280 Soul hatchbacks. The issue could increase the risk of injury. It is unrelated to the lethal Takata airbag recall that has roiled the automotive industry in recent years as the largest recall in automotive history.

This is the fifth recall for the 2014 Soul. Previous recalls included an issue with the catalytic converter that could cause an engine fire, as well as an expanded recall for engine fire risks in Souls equipped with a 2.0-liter inline-4.

Owners of the 2014 Soul with the airbag issue will be notified as early as April 7. They will be advised to take their Soul to a Kia dealer, who will update the control unit software at no charge. Kia will also provide reimbursement to owners who have paid to have the work done. For more info on the status of your Soul, contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia's recall page.