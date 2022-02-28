Ford Mustang joins millions of other cars recalled for rearview camera issue

The Ford Mustang joins a growing list of cars with rearview camera projections that fail to meet the safety standards of the NHTSA. Certain 2015-2017 Mustangs have loose or damaged wiring that can result in a distorted image or the lack of an image on screen when the car is in reverse, Ford disclosed last week.

The NHTSA says that the faulty rearview camera can intermittently display a blank or distorted image and reduce the driver's view of what's behind the vehicle, which increases the risk of a crash. The camera header connectors may have twisted during assembly, and/or the harness in the trunk can be damaged through normal use. The issue affects 330,784 units, and is an expansion of a recall for newer Mustang models with a similar issue.

Ford is not alone in failing to meet the NHTSA's federal motor vehicle safety standards regarding rearview cameras. Last May, Mercedes-Benz recalled most of its sedans and crossover SUVs from the 2019-2021 model years for a rearview camera that can project a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse.

In April of 2020, Stellantis, the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, recalled more than 318,000 vehicles across its Ram, Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler brands; Honda, BMW, Toyota issued similar recalls, and Nissan in Sept. 2019 had to recall 1.2 million vehicles for potentially showing a blank screen when the affected cars are in reverse.

The total number of vehicles recalled for rearview camera projection issues since 2019 totals nearly four million units from more than a dozen makes.

Federal legislation mandating the rearview camera on all new cars passed in 2014 but didn't go into effect until May 2, 2018. Rearview cameras are meant to limit the number of backover crashes, which prior to the law killed more than 200 people annually, the majority of which are senior citizens and children under age 5. In 2018, the IIHS found that rearview cameras reduced backover crashes by 17%.

Ford acknowledged 7,035 warranty claims for faulty rearview cameras in the 2015 Mustang, with owners citing two minor crashes but no known injuries. Owners will be notified as early as March 7, and Ford will replace the rearview camera and/or fix the wiring harness. Ford will reimburse owners who had the work done previously.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit Ford's recall page. Ford's recall number is 22S06.