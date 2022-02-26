Safety awards and concerns top this week's news

With large recalls and another widespread investigation launched by the NHTSA this week, as well as the 2022 Top Safety Pick awards announcement, it felt like safety week at The Car Connection. Two new compact crossovers got priced for 2023, and we revisit the underwhelming Cadillac XT6 three-row SUV.

Some weeks, that's how it goes. Here's what else went.

Volvo, Genesis sweep 2022 Top Safety Pick+ awards

A total of 101 out of 220 models tested earned a TSP or TSP+ award for 2022.

What's New for 2022: Kia

The new EV6 electric crossover highlights the 2022 Kia lineup, which also gets the new Carnival minivan and a redesigned Sportage crossover.

2023 Mazda CX-50 ranges in price from $28,000 to nearly $43,000

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 brings an off-road vibe to both the mainstream and premium crossover price segments.

2023 Mazda CX-50 preview

Longer, wider, yet lower than the CX-5, the CX-50 hitches its off-road wagon to the adventure lifestyle craze proliferating through the compact crossover segment.

2023 Kia Sportage price increases $1,900

The Sportage sizes up for 2023, with sharper, more futuristic styling, a hybrid model, and new rugged X-Pro trims.

Honda CR-V, Accord investigated for sudden braking complaints

The NHTSA sites 278 reports of unintended braking from automatic emergency braking systems, a possible defect that could case the CR-V and Accord to be rear-ended.

Review update: 2022 Cadillac XT6 fails to imprint a strong impression

The three-row crossover SUV doesn’t stand out in a crowded luxury class.