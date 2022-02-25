Ford recalls nearly 250,000 Super Duty trucks for fractured driveshaft

Ford is recalling the 2017-2022 Ford Super Duty pickup truck for a potential fracture in the aluminum driveshaft. The recall encompasses 247,445 extended cab and crew cab F-250 and F-350 models equipped with gas engines, according to a notice posted by the NHTSA on Wednesday.

Heat and noise insulators in the underbody of the heavy duty trucks can loosen and strike the driveshaft. The insulators might sag and scrape the shaft. Over time, the recurring contact could cause the driveshaft to fracture. If so, drivers can lose power, and the vehicle can move while in park if the parking brake is not applied. A fractured driveshaft could also scrape the ground, and not just send up a shower of sparks but also cause operators to lose control as well as pose a risk to other drivers. The driveshaft distributes torque from the engine to the axles. In short, it increases the risk of an injury or crash.

Drivers may notice insulators hanging loose, or might hear a "rattling, clicking or clunking noise" coming from under the passenger-side floor or outside of the truck. Marking or scoring may be visible on the driveshaft. Ford said it had received 40 reports attributable to the issue, all on extended and crew cab models with gas engines and aluminum driveshafts.

Late last year, Ford recalled the 2021-2022 Ford F-150 for the same issue.

Owners will receive a recall notice by mail as early as April 4, and will be instructed to visit a Ford or Lincoln dealer for a repair. Dealers will also inspect the driveshaft and replace it if necessary. The services will be covered by Ford, and owners who had the work done prior to the recall can get reimbursed through April 18.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit the company's recall site to check the status of their truck.