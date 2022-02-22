2023 Mazda CX-50 ranges in price from $28,000 to nearly $43,000

Mazda's newest vehicle arrives with a broad price delta and a staggered lineup encompassing ten trim levels that straddle the mainstream and premium markets. The 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover SUV starts at $28,025, including a $1,225 destination fee, but ranges to $42,775 for the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, Mazda announced Tuesday.

Sharing a platform with the smaller CX-30 and sold alongside the similar CX-5, the five-seat crossover SUV has an off-road flavor to spice up the homogenous compact crossover segment. With squared-off black cladding over the wheels and bulging fenders, the CX-50 takes cues from vehicles like the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness or 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure.

A Meridian Edition best captures the off-road game with all-terrain tires on 18-inch alloy wheels, different rocker and headlight accents, hood graphics, and "a host of outdoor-specific accessories" for Mazda to sell buyers before they go to the aftermarket. Details and pricing on those accessories will be announced later this year.

But the CX-50 is a new model, and the first to be built at Mazda's new American plant in Huntsville, Alabama. The plant is a partnership with Toyota, which makes the new Toyota Corolla Cross there.

The CX-50's base engine is a 2.5-liter inline-4 that's tuned to 187 hp, or a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes up to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft (with 93 octane; 227 hp and 310 lb-ft otherwise). Either engine gets a 6-speed automatic that holds gears longer than in other new cars with more gears.

All-wheel drive comes standard as with all other Mazda crossovers, and the CX-50 uses the same front struts and rear torsion beam suspension found on most Mazda SUVs. The CX-50 differs with its more advanced traction control system to better handle off-road challenges. Towing capacity ranges from 2,000 to 3,500 lb.

2023 Mazda CX-50

Safety remains a priority for Mazda, and each CX-50 comes equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

Paint surcharges also remain a priority, with a range of $395 to $595 for the five color options.

The 2.5 S base model costs $28,025 and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry, two USB ports, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2.5 S Select adds a couple key features for $29,425: it comes with dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat, and a 10.3-inch infotainment display.

For more comfort in cold weather and the best value with the base engine, consider the 2.5 S Preferred for $30,725. Upgrades include front and rear armrest storage, a power liftgate, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, heated side-view mirrors, and heated windshield wipers. The Preferred Plus adds a panoramic moonroof for $2,440.

The 2.5 S Premium starts the premium vibe for the 2023 CX-50 with the biggest price jump (to $35,625) and a loaded equipment list. Premium models get a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a three-month satellite radio subscription, a power front passenger's seat, and leather seats with distinct accent stitching.

Premium Plus models roll on 20-inch black alloy wheels and come with power-folding side mirrors, heated and cooled front seats, and a head-up display. It costs $37,625, which is the same as the base trim with the larger turbo engine.

The 2.5 Turbo can tow 3,500 lb and comes with paddle shifters, LED taillights, and adaptive headlights.

The 2.5 Turbo Premium follows the feature list of the 2.5 S Premium but adds a heated steering wheel. It costs $40,775, suggesting that Mazda is charging about $5,000 more for the punchier turbo-4.

The $42,775 Turbo Premium Plus adds heated rear seats, wireless smartphone charging, navigation, and a head-up display.

Built in Alabama, the 2023 CX-50 goes on sale this spring.