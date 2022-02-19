Subaru, Tesla dominate this week's news at The Car Connection

Subaru benefited from good news this week, while Tesla did not. Improved reliability and minor price increases on its latest model reflected well on the small but strong Japanese automaker, while another investigation and poor performance scores on its latest models bogged down the press on the American electric vehicle maker.

Here's the hits from this week.

Subaru climbs, Tesla falls in Consumer Reports’ top brands of 2022

The annual ranking takes into account more than 50 tests, independent road tests by CR, crash-test results, and owner satisfaction surveys.

Tesla Model 3, Model Y investigated for sudden braking complaints

The NHTSA is investigating Tesla again, this time for at least 354 complaints of "phantom braking" when operating the cars' Autopilot driver-assist system.

What's New for 2022: Subaru

The Wilderness is calling—and so is the howling WRX.

2022 Audi A8 review

The 2022 Audi A8 bristles with technology and sports a lavish interior, but some of its high-tech features aren't designed with U.S. drivers in mind. Still, we rate it at 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Subaru WRX priced at $30,100

The 2022 Subaru WRX is a fun and practical every day driver that earns a TCC rating of 6.2 out of 10.

Review update: 2022 Nissan Leaf shows two sides to every leaf

The Leaf lacks some of the charm of newer EVs, but it keeps costs low.

Review update: 2022 Chevrolet Suburban excels at family life

GM’s largest passenger vehicle handles family detail.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review

The Eclipse Cross returns for 2022 after a year off to make some large changes, but the budget minded crossover only earns a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10.