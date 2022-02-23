What's New for 2022: Kia

Kia's electrified future gathers momentum across the lineup in 2022. The launch of the EV6 electric crossover leads the way, riding on a modular platform that will underpin a family of forthcoming electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis. A bridge to that imminent future extends with plug-in hybrid versions of some of the brand's bestselling crossover SUVs.

Here's what's new, redesigned, updated, and carryover at Kia for 2022.

New or redesigned

2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6

2022 Kia EV6

- New electric crossover/hatchback seats five and shares a platform and propulsion system with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and other forthcoming EVs.

- Available with a larger 77.4-kwh battery pack with single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor AWD configurations with respective ranges of 320 and 274 miles.

- Smaller 58-kwh battery pack comes with a single-motor RWD configuration only and a 232-mile range.

- On 350-kw DC fast-charging, it can charge up to 80% in 18 minutes; with Level 2 (240-volt) charging, a full charge will take about seven hours.

- Loaded with standard safety and convenience features, including twin 12.3-inch screens, but a notable lack of wireless smartphone connectivity.

2022 Kia Carnival 2022 Kia Carnival 2022 Kia Carnival 2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

- Redesigned minivan formerly called the Sedona gets a sleeker look to appear more like other Kia crossover SUVs such as the Sorento and larger Telluride.

- With front-wheel drive only, the Carnival uses a 3.5-liter V-6 with 290 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. It has an 8-speed automatic transmission and a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds.

- Seats up to seven with a second-row bench seat, but it can be swapped out for luxury-leaning captain's chairs with impractical recline and footrest options.

- Standard features include power-sliding doors, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and up to nine USB ports. Available features range from a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen to a twin-pane sunroof.

- Top crash test results are complemented by automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

2023 Kia Sportage (available spring of 2022)

- Redesigned compact crossover grows in length to better accommodate five passengers and now comes with three powertrain options with hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

- Base powertrain is a 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel-drive models gain 1.5 inches of ground clearance over the old model, to 8.3 inches.

- Hybrid powertrain is a 1.6-liter turbo-4 and 6-speed automatic transmission working with a single motor powered by a 1.49-kwh battery pack, same as the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. Kia states an output of 226 hp, a towing capacity of 2,000 lb, and a forecasted 39 mpg combined with FWD. AWD is an option for the Hybrid.

- Plug-in hybrid comes in two X-Line grades and standard all-wheel drive. It's motivated by a 177-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 and a 66.9-kw electric motor, with a 13.8-kWh lithium-polymer battery. Range and output have not been disclosed yet.

Updated

2022 Kia Forte 2022 Kia Forte 2022 Kia Forte

2022 Kia Forte

- Compact sedan gets new front and rear ends, and Kia discontinued the higher-end EX trim.

- Even the base FE comes with standard active lane control and automatic emergency braking, as well as an industry-leading 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and a starting price below $20,000.

2022 Kia Stinger

- Five-door fastback gets a mid-cycle refresh with elongated LED daytime running lights and standard LED headlights and taillights.

- 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 replaces 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 on base models.

- Standard 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

- Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

2022 Kia Sorento 2022 Kia Sorento 2022 Kia Sorento 2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

- Three-row SUV brings a few convenience and powertrain upgrades, including the arrival of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, after the 2021 redesign.

- A 10.3-inch touchscreen comes standard on all but the base LX model.

- X-Line appearance package extends to all but the base LX model.

- Hybrid can be had with AWD for first time.

- PHEV uses a 261-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4, a 6-speed automatic, and a single motor at the rear for all-wheel drive. The motor is powered by a 13.8-kwh battery pack. It gets 32 miles of all-electric range or 34 mpg combined in hybrid mode.

- HEV traditional hybrid without a plug uses a 227-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 and an electric motor with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The EPA rates it at 39/35/37 mpg combined with front-wheel drive; AWD drops to 36/33/35 mpg combined.

- Gas only powertrains include a base 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with an 8-speed automatic or a 281-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4; all-wheel drive is available with either.

Carryover

2022 Kia K5

- Mid-size sedan formerly known as the Optima carries over after last year's redesign.

2022 Kia Niro

- Small hybrid and plug-in hybrid crossover with good fuel economy but mixed safety ratings carries over this year.

2022 Kia Niro EV

- Small electric crossover comes standard this year with a 10.3-inch touchscreen, navigation, satellite radio, and premium Harmon Kardon sound.

2022 Kia Rio

- The subcompact sedan and hatchback remain the same after last year's mild updates.

2022 Kia Seltos

- Small crossover gains standard automatic emergency braking across the lineup.

2022 Kia Soul

- Five-seat hatchback no longer comes with a manual transmission.

- An 8.0-inch touchscreen comes standard, or it can be upgraded to an 10.3-inch touchscreen.

2022 Kia Telluride

- Winner of our Best Family Car To Buy 2022, the three-row SUV comes standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen and automatic climate control this year.