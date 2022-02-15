What's New for 2022: Subaru

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
February 15, 2022

Subaru ushers in a new era with the 2023 Solterra electric crossover, but for 2022 it builds off the reputation that got it here: standard all-wheel-drive vehicles with an emphasis on safety and an option for rally-inspired fun. On that note, the WRX compact gets redesigned for more sport as does the rear-drive BRZ coupe. At the same time, Subaru doubles down on its outdoor-themed Wilderness trim expanding to more crossover SUVs.   

Here's a look at what else is new from the small Japanese brand with the big marketing heart. 

Redesigned models

Article Image

2022 Subaru WRX

- Based on the Impreza compact sedan, the five-seat car sports a broader grille, trademark hood scoop, larger rear diffuser, and more defined fender haunches. It stretches out nearly three inches more than the outgoing model with 0.9-inch longer wheelbase. 

- The interior features an available vertical 11.6-inch touchscreen, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, metal pedals, and a roomier interior. The trunk holds 12.5 cubic feet, but 60/40-split rear folding seats open up more space. 

- A larger 2.4-liter turbo-4 from the Ascent SUV replaces the 2.0-liter turbo-4 for more responsiveness, but output increases to only 271 hp from 268 hp; torque remains the same at 258 lb-ft. 

- A 6-speed manual comes standard, while the optional CVT has quicker shifts and lower fixed gear ratios, according to Subaru. 

- CVT models come standard with adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors.

- Options include an 11.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 18-inch alloy wheels on summer tires. 

Article Image

2022 Subaru BRZ

- Affordable sports coupe returns for another spin with its Toyota GR 86 twin.

- Longer, lower, and with a slightly wider rear track, the redesigned coupe looks much the same except for taller air intakes and new side air vents.  

- A larger 2.4-liter flat-4 replaces the 2.0-liter flat-4, adding 23 hp and 25 lb-ft of torque for totals of 228 hp and 184 lb-ft; a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic send power to the rear wheels. 

- The chassis is more rigid, and the BRZ now comes with 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

- Standard equipment includes cloth upholstery, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

- Limited models include adaptive headlights, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross traffic alerts, and Limited buyers who choose the automatic also get automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Wilderness models

Article Image

2022 Subaru Outback

- Wilderness trim has copper accents, a front skid plate, extra cladding around the wheels, and a matte black decal on the hood to deflect glare. All-terrain tires with a full-size spare and 17-inch matte black alloy wheels come standard. 

- Larger front and rear springs offer more more suspension travel and ground clearance to 9.5 inches (8.7 inches standard).

- Wilderness roof rack option can hold 700 lb, instead of 150 lb on standard models. 

- Wilderness uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 that produces 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.

- Standard Outbacks have a 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4 with a CVT and AWD. 

Article Image

2022 Subaru Forester

- Compact crossover wears a new grille and fog light surrounds, and an available Wilderness edition that's based on the Premium trim.

- Wilderness trim has copper accents, a front skid plate, extra cladding around the wheels, and a matte black decal on the hood to deflect glare. All-terrain tires with a full-size spare and 17-inch matte black alloy wheels come standard. 

- Larger front and rear springs offer more more suspension travel and ground clearance to 9.2 inches (8.7 inches standard).

- All Foresters use a 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4 with a CVT and AWD.

Carryovers

2022 Subaru Ascent

- New Onyx trim offered on the three-row crossover SUV for the first time.

- Onyx builds off the Premium trim with black accents, black 20-inch alloy wheels, water-repellant upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and power liftgate.

- AWD power comes from a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbo flat-4 and a CVT.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek

- Small crossover carries over following last year's redesign.

- 152-hp 2.0-liter flat-4 powers base models, or a 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4 moves Sport and Limited models; AWD is standard, as is a 6-speed manual or available CVT. 

- Underwhelming plug-in hybrid comes with a 118-hp motor and a 137-hp flat-4, with an 8.8-kwh battery pack and 17 miles of electric driving range.

2022 Subaru Impreza

- Hatchback and compact sedan carry over, though the Limited sedan has been discontinued.

- 152-hp 2.0-liter flat-4 pairs with a 5-speed manual or available CVT and standard AWD. 

2022 Subaru Legacy

- Five-seat mid-size sedan largely carries over.

- Standard 17-inch black alloy wheels.

- Powered by a 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4 with a CVT.

What's New for 2022: Subaru
