2023 Kia Sportage and 2023 Chevy Blazer top this week's new car news

The redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage compact crossover now comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option, and Chevy updated the skin and the tech on the Blazer mid-size SUV. Ram released a teaser of the 1500 EV, and we rounded up all the electric trucks currently on the market or coming to it.

Here's what else is making news on The Car Connection this week.

2023 Kia Sportage preview

The Sportage sizes up for 2023, with sharper, more futuristic styling, a hybrid model, and new rugged X-Pro trims.

2023 Chevy Blazer sports a new look, more tech

The 2023 Chevy Blazer gets a modest refresh in advance of a new all-electric version next year.

Electric pickup trucks: A complete guide

Electric pickup trucks from Ram to Rivian arrive with all the capability and none of the tailpipe emissions.

Report: Nissan to stop gas engine development

According to a report from Japan, the automaker would only continue gasoline engine development in the U.S. market, for pickups.

485,000 Hyundai and Kia owners advised to park recalled SUVs outside

Fire risk is an ongoing issue at Kia and Hyundai, and the latest recall affects 485,000 vehicles across the two brands.

Tesla fixes recall of 817,000 cars with software update

Over-the-air updates are the new recalls—and Tesla is at the forefront of both.