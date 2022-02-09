2023 Chevy Blazer sports a new look, more tech

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer wears new ends and gets some modest tech upgrades, but the real changes to the mid-size SUV happen next year. Chevy plans a full battery electric Blazer to debut in spring 2023, followed by an electric Equinox compact crossover.

For now, the 2023 Blazer sports new light signatures, different wheel designs, and a larger touchscreen, Chevy announced on Tuesday. It competes with newer versions of the 2022 Honda Passport and 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The front end of the five-seat crossover SUV appears broader due to wider honeycombs on the grille and thinner LED running lights above the edges of the grille bar. The taillights mirror the front with a squintier design, and the 18-, 20-, and 21-inch wheel choices look busier. The Blazer cuts an attractive shape in the mid-size class, as it has since it was relaunched for 2019.

Offered in 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier trims, the Blazer comes standard with a larger 10.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity. The 2022 Blazer had an 8.0-inch screen. Additional standard features across the lineup include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights, as well as blind-spot monitors and rear parking sensors. Adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone charging, and a power liftgate are now available on base models.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

The powertrains carry over, with a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and front-wheel drive standard, or a 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6 standard on the RS, which employs all-wheel drive. AWD is available on other models, and a 9-speed automatic transmission shuttles the power on all grades.

Pricing of the 2023 Blazer will be announced this summer, when it goes on sale. The current model ranges in price from about $35,000 to $43,000.