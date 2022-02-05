2022 Porsche Taycan and 2022 Kia EV6 surge ahead on this week's new car reviews

The latest electric vehicles such as the Kia EV6 continue to top our TCC Rating scale with stellar fuel economy numbers, but their performance and overall comfort and quality continue to impress reviewers. Here's what else moved us this week.

2022 Porsche Taycan review

The 2022 Porsche Taycan sets a benchmark for electric sedan handling, while ultimate range takes a back seat. We give it a TCC Rating of 8.8 out of 10.

2022 Kia EV6 review

The 2022 Kia EV6 battery electric crossover SUV delivers all the performance it hints, plus more practicality, earning it a great TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10.

2022 Tesla Model 3

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 electric sport sedan offers a potent blend of performance, efficiency, and technology, which earns it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10.

2022 Porsche Panamera review

With stellar performance and executive realness, the 2022 Porsche Panamera is one of the best cars to buy, period. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10.

2022 Porsche Cayenne review

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne deftly outmaneuvers many sedans and coupes, all while maintaining some semblance of utility. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 Porsche 718 review

The Porsche 718 lineup serves up driving purity like few other cars. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Genesis G90 review

The 2022 Genesis G90 is full-size luxury sedan that competes with flagships from other luxury automakers, but at a much lower price point. Its luxurious cabin, styling, and value lead it to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Toyota Tundra review (updated with pricing and mpg)

A hybrid powertrain and more stout towing give the 2022 a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2022 Lexus UX review

The 2022 Lexus UX puts sharp styling and good fuel economy over a truly engaging driving experience. It gets a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.

2022 Nissan Rogue Sport review

It banks on features and cargo space to woo buyers, but the 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport's powertrain won’t win over many shoppers. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro review

The 2022 Chevy Camaro lights enthusiast fires with feral V-8 power and ferocious rear-drive grip; it earns a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10.