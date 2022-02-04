What's New for 2022: Lincoln

One hundred years ago today, Lincoln became Ford. Purchased for $8 million from Henry Leland, who had shifted from building aircraft engines for WWI to cars, Henry Ford proceeded to make Lincoln the premium marque of the Ford brand. Its centennial ushers in a new era, with Lincoln rolling out four new electric vehicles on its way to having a fully electrified lineup by 2030. It starts in 2022.

Lincoln has not disclosed which models will be riding on one of two electric platforms built by Ford, but an electric version of the Lincoln Aviator three-row SUV will start production late in 2024. What else is known is the build-out of more plug-in hybrids, as well as changes across Lincoln's lineup of crossover SUVs for the 2022 model year.

2022 Lincoln Navigator full-size SUV

- Refreshed eight-seater wears a fresh grille, sequential taillights with welcome sequencing, and adaptive LED headlights.

- Interior upgrades include a new 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and second-row passengers get a 5.8-inch touchscreen for standard heating and cooling seats with optional massagers.

- Available with a limited hands-free driver-assist system covering more than 130,000 miles of divided highways in North America.

- New Black Label interior trim "themes" with Venetian leather and open-pore wood with laser-etched graphics.

- Powertrain remains a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels or available four-wheel drive.

2022 Lincoln Aviator with Jet Appearance Package 2022 Lincoln Aviator with Jet Appearance Package 2022 Lincoln Aviator with Jet Appearance Package 2022 Lincoln Aviator with Jet Appearance Package

2022 Lincoln Aviator three-row SUV

- A new Jet Appearance Package cashes in on the industry's latest trend with gloss black trim, a blacked-out grille, black 22-inch alloy wheels and other darkened accent pieces, as well as four body color options, including, you guessed it, Infinite Black.

- Standard twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 makes 400 hp and 415 lb-ft and mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

- Grand Touring models feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain with the V-6 and a 13.6-kwh battery pack powering a 75-kw motor for a total output of 494 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque. The battery pack and motor makes AWD standard and allows for 21 miles of EV-only driving.

- Lincoln plans an electric Aviator in 2024.

2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2022 Lincoln Nautilus

2022 Lincoln Nautilus mid-size crossover SUV

- The five-seat crossover remains mostly unchanged following last year's interior upgrades.

- The IIHS awarded it a Top Safety Pick when equipped with LED projector headlights on Black Label and Reserve trims.

- Powered by a standard 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 or optional 335-hp 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 with an 8-speed automatic and optional all-wheel drive.

2022 Lincoln Corsair compact crossover SUV

- The compact crossover carries over except for the overdue arrival of the Grand Touring plug-in hybrid.

- Grand Touring pairs a 2.5-liter inline-4 with a an electric motor powered by a 14.4-kwh battery pack that provides 28 miles of EV-only driving; all-wheel drive is standard and total system output is 266 hp.

- Powered by a standard 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 or optional 295-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4 and an 8-speed automatic.