Kia recalls more than 410,000 cars for faulty airbag sensor

Kia is recalling 410,619 vehicles for an airbag issue that has nothing to do with airbag supplier Takata, which was responsible for the largest automotive recall in history. In this case, the airbag may not deploy in a crash.

The airbag control unit and memory chip may not communicate due to a damaged part in the chip that could result in an open circuit. If there is a defect, owners will notice the airbag warning light illuminate in the instrument cluster.

The issue affects the 2017-2019 Kia Soul crossover, Kia Soul EV, Kia Sedona minivan, the 2017-2018 Kia Forte small car, and the 2017 Kia Forte Koup.

Owners can expect notification of the recall and its remedy as soon as March 21, 2022. Owners will be advised to take their vehicle to a Kia dealer, which will either replace the control unit with a new one, or flash a software update in cases where the warning light has not been illuminated. Either action won't cost owners anything, and owners who have paid for the repair prior to the recall will be reimbursed.

To check on the status of your Kia, visit the brand's recall page or call customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's ID for this recall is SC226.