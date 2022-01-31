Kia recalls more than 410,000 cars for faulty airbag sensor

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 31, 2022

Kia is recalling 410,619 vehicles for an airbag issue that has nothing to do with airbag supplier Takata, which was responsible for the largest automotive recall in history. In this case, the airbag may not deploy in a crash.

The airbag control unit and memory chip may not communicate due to a damaged part in the chip that could result in an open circuit. If there is a defect, owners will notice the airbag warning light illuminate in the instrument cluster. 

The issue affects the 2017-2019 Kia Soul crossover, Kia Soul EV, Kia Sedona minivan, the 2017-2018 Kia Forte small car, and the 2017 Kia Forte Koup. 

Owners can expect notification of the recall and its remedy as soon as March 21, 2022. Owners will be advised to take their vehicle to a Kia dealer, which will either replace the control unit with a new one, or flash a software update in cases where the warning light has not been illuminated. Either action won't cost owners anything, and owners who have paid for the repair prior to the recall will be reimbursed. 

To check on the status of your Kia, visit the brand's recall page or call customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's ID for this recall is SC226.

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Review update: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz packs style and utility in a compact package Review update: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz packs style and utility in a compact package
2022 Lexus LX: Same starting price gives way to $128,000 top price 2022 Lexus LX: Same starting price gives way to $128,000 top price
Review update: 2022 Genesis GV70 presents chic design in composed package Review update: 2022 Genesis GV70 presents chic design in composed package
2023 Toyota Sequoia: A curious case of 3-row seating 2023 Toyota Sequoia: A curious case of 3-row seating
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.