Nissan recalls more than 688,000 Rogue SUVs for increased fire risk

Nissan will be recalling a large number of 2014-2016 Rogue compact crossovers for an issue affecting an estimated one one-hundredth of a percent of the vehicles, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. If water and salt intrude in the driver's side footwell, it can deform an electrical connector that controls power features such as seats and windows. A compromised connector can lead to a fire.

The recall encompasses 688,946 Rogues built in Smyrna, Tenn., and Busan, South Korea. Nissan estimates the issue affects fewer than 70 units of the recall population.

First uncovered in Canada, the issue affects cars in northern states where road salt is used as a deicer. If water and salt enter the footwell, it can wick up the dash to some harness tape and enter the electrical connector, leading to corrosion. The electrical current can continue to flow. Owners can detect a bad connector if the power windows or power seats no longer work. Additionally, an all-wheel-drive warning light may illuminate in the cluster, the battery might die, and a burning odor or smoke under the driver's side dash can occur.

Nissan confirmed three potential cases in the U.S. after confirming two fires and two cases of thermal damage in the Canadian market.

Nissan is still determining a fix and said owners will be notified of the repair as early as March 2, 2022. Since the brand's bestseller would no longer be under warranty, Nissan plans to reimburse owners who had corrective work done before regarding the issue before the recall was announced.

Owners can visit Nissan's recall page or contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan's ID for this recall is R21B9