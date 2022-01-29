2022 Volvo XC90 and Tesla Model Y headline this week's new car reviews

We climbed around the three rows of seats in the redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV, but were withheld from driving it, so we have to withhold a review. Instead, the Volvo XC90 three-row SUV took the top spot in our ratings this week. Here's what else moved us.

2023 Toyota Sequoia preview

The redesigned eight-seater rides on a new platform and shares its standard hybrid powertrain with the Tundra. Enhancements include more torque, more power, more towing capacity, and greater efficiency, as well as better features.

2022 Volvo XC90 review

With turbo-4 power teamed to a serene seven-seat cabin and a long warranty, the 2022 XC90 earns a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10.

2022 Tesla Model Y review

The bestselling electric compact crossover earns a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10 for its range and performance, but build quality remains a concern.

2022 Volvo XC60

It exudes elegance and charm, without the usual luxury-car attitude—that's why the 2022 XC60 earns a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10.

2022 BMW X7 review

With the most seats, the most horsepower, and the most luxurious cabin of any BMW, the 2022 X7 earns a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10.

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review

From its Maybach range-toppers down to the ahem, base V-6, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sets a standard in luxury cars. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a performance crossover based on the Giulia sedan, and finally gets updated infotainment to balance luxury features with alluring performance. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2022 Lexus IS review

With the return of the V-8 IS 500, the 2022 Lexus IS became a whole lot more interesting. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2022 Cadillac CT4 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2022 Cadillac CT4 puts the squeeze on rear-seat passengers.

2022 Jeep Wrangler review

It endures as an off-road icon, and now the 2022 Jeep Wrangler has the best and broadest set of powertrains in its history. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.4 out of 10.

2022 Jeep Gladiator review

With pickup utility and off-road bona fides that work brilliantly together, the 2022 Jeep Gladiator earns a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10.

2022 Toyota Mirai review

The Toyota Mirai earns a 7.2 out of 10, for its impressive features, pleasing proportions, and quiet cabin. But its back seat is cramped and you'll be tethered close to LA and San Francisco.