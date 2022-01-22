2022 Lexus LX 600 and BMW 3-Series top this week's new car reviews

We test drove the redesigned 2022 Lexus LX 600 in the high desert and concluded that it will make a suitable replacement for the Toyota Land Cruiser with its more powerful and more efficient twin-turbo V-6. Other cars that moved our needle to the red were the BMW 3-Series, Acura TLX, and another rooster tail of a spin in the Ford Bronco.

2022 Lexus LX review

The full-size SUV gets better across the board, from big improvements in both power and fuel economy, to even more standard features. The LX 600 earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 BMW 3-Series review

It nails the sport-sedan triathlon with eye-flattening acceleration, hair-bending grip, and a lavish tech-laden cabin: the 2022 3-Series earns a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

2022 Lexus LS review

With an appealing blend of style, luxury, and above all attention to detail, the 2022 Lexus LS earns a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10.

2022 BMW X3 review

From high-speed track scorching to light off-roading, the 2022 BMW X3 crossover SUV has it all and does it all. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 Acura TLX review

The TLX taps turbo power and a mid-size interior for premium-sedan sizzle, but its infotainment dulls its luster. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 BMW X4 review

With its sloping roofline, the 2022 BMW X4 crossover goes back for styling seconds: we'll let you judge whether it’s worth the calories. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Lexus LC review

The 2022 Lexus LC offers a masterful blend of performance, style, and pampering. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Ford Bronco review

Ford’s all-terrain machine has adventurers covered, from the Everglades to Sasquatch territory. The convertible SUV earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2022 Honda Passport review

The Passport gets a small refresh for the 2022 model year that changes up the front styling to make it more truck-like and a new TrailSport trim level has also been added. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.