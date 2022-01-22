2022 Lexus LX 600 and BMW 3-Series top this week's new car reviews

2022 Lexus LX 600

2022 Lexus LX 600

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 22, 2022

We test drove the redesigned 2022 Lexus LX 600 in the high desert and concluded that it will make a suitable replacement for the Toyota Land Cruiser with its more powerful and more efficient twin-turbo V-6. Other cars that moved our needle to the red were the BMW 3-Series, Acura TLX, and another rooster tail of a spin in the Ford Bronco.

2022 Lexus LX review

The full-size SUV gets better across the board, from big improvements in both power and fuel economy, to even more standard features. The LX 600 earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 BMW 3-Series review

It nails the sport-sedan triathlon with eye-flattening acceleration, hair-bending grip, and a lavish tech-laden cabin: the 2022 3-Series earns a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

2022 Lexus LS review

With an appealing blend of style, luxury, and above all attention to detail, the 2022 Lexus LS earns a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10. 

2022 BMW X3 review

From high-speed track scorching to light off-roading, the 2022 BMW X3 crossover SUV has it all and does it all. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. 

2022 Acura TLX review

The TLX taps turbo power and a mid-size interior for premium-sedan sizzle, but its infotainment dulls its luster. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. 

2022 BMW X4 review

With its sloping roofline, the 2022 BMW X4 crossover goes back for styling seconds: we'll let you judge whether it’s worth the calories. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Lexus LC review

The 2022 Lexus LC offers a masterful blend of performance, style, and pampering. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. 

2022 Ford Bronco review

Ford’s all-terrain machine has adventurers covered, from the Everglades to Sasquatch territory. The convertible SUV earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2022 Honda Passport review

The Passport gets a small refresh for the 2022 model year that changes up the front styling to make it more truck-like and a new TrailSport trim level has also been added. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra culminates with new Capstone trim exclusive to hybrids 2022 Toyota Tundra culminates with new Capstone trim exclusive to hybrids
2022 Lexus LX: Same starting price gives way to $128,000 top price 2022 Lexus LX: Same starting price gives way to $128,000 top price
Review update: 2022 Lexus NX 350 burnishes brand with great tech Review update: 2022 Lexus NX 350 burnishes brand with great tech
Review update: 2022 Genesis GV70 presents chic design in composed package Review update: 2022 Genesis GV70 presents chic design in composed package
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.