2022 Lexus LX: Same starting price gives way to $128,000 top price

The redesigned 2022 Lexus LX three-row SUV rides on a new platform, uses a new twin-turbo engine, and upgrades to the latest tech and safety systems, yet it costs the same as the outgoing model at $88,245, including a $1,345 destination charge. But two new trims, including an Ultra Luxury grade with reclining, massaging second-row captain's chairs with a power ottoman option, stretch the price to nearly $130,000, the automaker disclosed this week.

The top model for the global LX targets those who prefer to be driven with just four seats, all of Lexus' finest finishes, and all of its on-road comfort and off-road capability.

The largest Lexus shares a truck platform and powertrain with the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup. Since the Toyota Land Cruiser won't be offered in North America, the new LX 600 aims to satisfy Land Cruiser shoppers with a similar feature set and starting price. The fourth-generation LX ascends in designation from the outgoing LX 570 to LX 600 due to its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 also used in the Tundra. Lexus did not disclose if the LX would get the Tundra's twin-turbo hybrid option.

Churning out 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, the V-6 is more powerful and more efficient than the outgoing 5.7-liter V-8 (383 hp, 403 lb-ft). The four-wheel-drive LX with a 10-speed automatic transmission rates at 17 mpg city, 22 highway, 19 combined; that's 5 mpg or 35% better than the EPA-rated 12/16/14 mpg of the outgoing model.

The $88,245 Standard grade is the only trim to come with five seats, including a second-row bench seat. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels and comes with a power sunroof, leather upholstery, heated power front seats, and four-zone climate control. Even the base model comes with a new dual-screen interface topped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and a wireless charger. The lower 7.0-inch screen handles climate controls and off-road settings when the 2-speed transfer case is engaged to 4L. A wireless smartphone charger and 10-speaker audio system complete the tech upgrades across the lineup.

Every LX 600 comes loaded with driver-assist features such as a surround-view camera system and multi-terrain monitor that shows what's down by the running boards as well as what's coming under the front axle; automatic emergency braking and park assist with automatic braking; blind-spot monitors; a hill descent control with five speed levels; and five different terrain settings that automatically adjust engine and transmission mapping.

The LX 600 Premium adds two seats for a cramped third row with the floor only a few inches lower than the seat cushion, so knees ride high. Unlike the previous generation, the third row folds into a flat floor for more storage and comes with power folding from the cargo area or rear doors. The headrests need to be manually lowered with a pull strap. For $96,345, the front seats get cooled, the steering wheel gets heated, outboard second-row seats get heated, and there's a hands-free power liftgate. Six drive modes automatically adjust suspension, steering, and transmission settings.

New for 2022, the F Sport Handling costs $102,345 and adds black accent pieces as well as 22-inch black alloy wheels, and a limited-slip center locking differential. Firmer dampers and a rear stabilizer bar meant to offset some lean from the big SUV present a sportier option.

Last year's top Luxury grade costs $104,345 for 2022, and sticks with the 22-inch wheels, a heated wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, a center console cooler, semi-aniline leather upholstery, and a Mark Levinson 3D surround sound system.

The Ultra Luxury model tops the lineup at $127,345, which is about $20,000 more than last year's top model. It comes with just four seats, and the rear power and massaging seats recline 48 degrees while a power ottoman unfolds from the front seatbacks. The rear seats are separated by diamond-stitched semi-aniline leather armrests with its own 7.0-inch control panel to operate the seats and climate control. An active suspension with hydraulic springs raises or lowers the suspension by about four inches.

The 2022 Lexus LX can be ordered now.