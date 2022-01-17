Loose windshield prompts recall of Hyundai Santa Fe, Elantra, and Sonata

Newer Hyundai models may have a loose windshield that can let in water and wind, the automaker disclosed to the NHTSA last week. The issue prompted the recall of certain 2020-2021 Santa Fe crossover SUVs, the 2021 Sonata mid-size sedan, and the 2021 Elantra compact sedan.

The models are all recently redesigned and produced by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery.

These models may not have enough adhesion to secure the windshield and protect the car from water leaks and excessive wind noise. The lack of proper bonding can also cause the windshield to detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants and bystanders.

The call encompasses 26,413 units manufactured between Oct. 29, 2020 and Dec. 17, 2020; the suspect Elantra vehicles were manufactured through Jan. 8, 2021. Hyundai reported no known crashes, injuries, or incidents related to the issue.

Owners of vehicles in the recall population will be notified by mail as early as Feb. 25. Affected vehicles should be taken to a Hyundai dealer and have the windshield removed and reinstalled with the right adhesive and clear coating at no charge; reimbursement will be provided to owners who have had the repairs done.

For more info or to check the status of your vehicle, visit Hyundai's recall page or contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460.