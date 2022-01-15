2022 Mercedes SL-Class and 2022 Mazda CX-30 headline this week's new car reviews

We test drive the sublime 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL drop tops and roll through the updates on a slew of other 2022 models, from popular crossovers to heavy duty trucks. Here's what we're covering.

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class review

The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class delivers strong V-8 power, better moves than ever, and some more utility than the last generaion. It's a 6.2 on our scale, with points lost to space and fuel economy.

2022 Volvo S90 review

With a new mild-hybrid engine, the Volvo S90 sedan and V90 wagon nudge their way toward a fully electric future—and up to a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10.

2022 Audi A5 review

The A5 and S5 deliver sublime-to-ferocious performance in a beautiful package; we rate them at 7.2 out of 10.

2022 BMW X6 review

It's fashion over function with the 2022 BMW X6—but it still amazes us with its grippy handling and gripping power. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 BMW Z4 review

The BMW Z4 makes every day a sunny day—with its top-down driving, sure, but we were thinking more of the 382-hp engine that vaults it to a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 review

With impressive hauling capability and a big tech upgrade in higher trims this year, the 2022 Ford Super Duty range pulls its weight to a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.

2022 Dodge Challenger review

The retro muscle car with supercar horsepower celebrates the V-8 and a more innocent era of automotive derring-do. The Challenger has a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2022 Mazda CX-30 review

The 2022 CX-30 crossover engages drivers, but it's pricey and small. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2022 Lexus RC review

With big V-8 ambitions and satisfying turbo-4 cruising, the 2022 Lexus RC rings up a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2022 Fiat 500X review

A high-personality SUV with lots of style, the 2022 Fiat 500X earns a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10.

2022 Ram 2500 review

A luxurious, well-equipped heavy-duty pickup with capability to spare, the 2022 Ram 2500 earns a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10.

2022 Lexus GX review

It's a dinosaur among luxury SUVs, but the 2022 Lexus GX's tech upgrade brings it up to a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport review

A dated design, coarse 4-cylinder engines, and a chintzy interior dent Mitsubishi's smallest crossover to a below-average 4.5 out of 10 on the TCC scale.