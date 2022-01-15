2022 Mercedes SL-Class and 2022 Mazda CX-30 headline this week's new car reviews

We test drive the sublime 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL drop tops and roll through the updates on a slew of other 2022 models, from popular crossovers to heavy duty trucks. Here's what we're covering.
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class review
The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class delivers strong V-8 power, better moves than ever, and some more utility than the last generaion. It's a 6.2 on our scale, with points lost to space and fuel economy.
With a new mild-hybrid engine, the Volvo S90 sedan and V90 wagon nudge their way toward a fully electric future—and up to a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10.
The A5 and S5 deliver sublime-to-ferocious performance in a beautiful package; we rate them at 7.2 out of 10.
It's fashion over function with the 2022 BMW X6—but it still amazes us with its grippy handling and gripping power. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.
The BMW Z4 makes every day a sunny day—with its top-down driving, sure, but we were thinking more of the 382-hp engine that vaults it to a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.
2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 review
With impressive hauling capability and a big tech upgrade in higher trims this year, the 2022 Ford Super Duty range pulls its weight to a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.
The retro muscle car with supercar horsepower celebrates the V-8 and a more innocent era of automotive derring-do. The Challenger has a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.
The 2022 CX-30 crossover engages drivers, but it's pricey and small. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.
With big V-8 ambitions and satisfying turbo-4 cruising, the 2022 Lexus RC rings up a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.
A high-personality SUV with lots of style, the 2022 Fiat 500X earns a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10.
A luxurious, well-equipped heavy-duty pickup with capability to spare, the 2022 Ram 2500 earns a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10.
It's a dinosaur among luxury SUVs, but the 2022 Lexus GX's tech upgrade brings it up to a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport review
A dated design, coarse 4-cylinder engines, and a chintzy interior dent Mitsubishi's smallest crossover to a below-average 4.5 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
