2022 Toyota Tundra culminates with new Capstone trim exclusive to hybrids

Toyota announced a new top trim exclusive to the 2022 Toyota Tundra hybrid on Tuesday. The Capstone trim loads up more standard features than on the Platinum and 1794 models, but Toyota won't announce hybrid pricing until closer to the spring on-sale date.

The hybrid is offered on Limited, Platinum, and 1794 grades, but it comes standard on the TRD Pro and Capstone models. The Capstone comes in one configuration—crew cab with a 5.5-foot bed—but it has all the equipment. On the outside, it flashes more chrome and a distinct honeycomb grille, 22-inch chrome wheels, power running boards, and a power bed step out back. Inside, it features two-tone perforated leather trim, open-pore walnut trim, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and acoustic glass that promises a quieter ride.

It also comes with Toyota's finest features, including a revamped 14.0-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch color head-up display, 12-speaker JBL audio, and a Towing Technology Package. The surround-view camera system still costs extra. The much-improved infotainment system supports voice activation, as well as Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto.

Available on the Capstone is adaptive damping and a load-leveling rear air suspension that should help soften the ride on the 22-inch wheels.

The redesigned 2022 Tundra is powered by a choice of 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engines. The uprated hybrid, dubbed i-Force Max instead of just i-Force for gas-only models, adds a 1.87-kwh nickel-metal-hydride battery pack that sits under the rear seats. It powers a motor generator sandwiched between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission to provide a boost off the line and smooth out the stop/start system; it also enables battery-only driving at speeds under 18 mph, when charged. Total system output with the twin-turbo V-6 is 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

Toyota estimates the Tundra hybrid at 20 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive, which significantly trails the 2022 Ford F-150 Hybrid and its 24 mpg combined rating for 4WD.

Expect the Capstone and its price to arrive this spring.