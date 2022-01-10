Tesla Model S recalled for risk of hood flying open

Tesla will recall the 2014-2021 Model S electric sedan for a front latch issue that could cause the hood to open while driving, the NHTSA disclosed last week.

In some cars, the secondary hood latch that secures the lid of the frunk is misaligned, Tesla said in paperwork filed with the NHTSA. If the primary latch is inadvertently released, the secondary catch that typically requires a manual release won't work to keep the hood down. If the first latch has been released then the hood can flip up while driving, obstruct the driver's vision, and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects nearly 120,000 Model Ss. Tesla estimates that 14% of those vehicles have the faulty latch. Newer Model S sedans produced after Dec. 23, 2020 are not subject to the recall because they use a different latch assembly.

Though it reported no known crashes or injuries related to the issue, Tesla identified four warranty claims and three field reports over a 15-month span. If the primary latch isn't engaged, the driver should receive an alert on the touchscreen. From the outside, the hood may appear noticeably raised from the surrounding body panels.

A software update will not correct the issue. Owners will have to take their cars into a Tesla service center to get the latch reassembled or repositioned at no cost. This is the second recall this year that required a service-center fix: More than 350,000 Tesla Model 3 compact sedans were recalled for an intermittent rearview camera display.

Owners who have paid for repairs are eligible for reimbursement. Notifications will be sent out as early as Feb. 18, 2022. For more info, contact customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or visit Tesla's recall page.