2022 Subaru WRX and Mercedes' SUVs lead off this year's new car reviews

The voting is done and auto awards season over, with the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid compact pickup truck unanimously winning our Best Car To Buy award. Readers agreed, giving it top spot in our Driver's Choice awards for Best Car On A Budget. But we're not done assessing new cars for model year 2022, and several affordable and not affordable cars went through our review process this week.

Here's a look at what else moved us so far this year.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class review

The 2022 GLC-Class drops its V-8 and gains some features on its way to a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class review

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class skips the V-8s while it ladles on luxury gear.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class review

Limited to a single model with all-wheel drive and a turbo-6 mild hybrid, the CLS 450 still charms with its lovely design and loaded feature set. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 BMW 8-Series review

The 2022 8-Series earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, thanks to a gorgeous look and exceptional power.

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the GMC Sierra 2500HD has spectacular towing capability, but fuel economy and safety are blanks.

2022 Mazda CX-5 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 has style and handling in its corner, but its infotainment frustrates us.

2022 Jaguar F-Type review

With a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, the 2022 F-Type rips into corners behind the force of a zesty V-8.

2022 Subaru WRX review

The 2022 Subaru WRX is a fun and practical every day driver that earns a TCC rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2022 Dodge Charger review

The 2022 Charger takes "don't ever change" to heart; it's a 6.0 out of 10 on the TCC Rating scale.

2022 Nissan Kicks review

Nissan’s smallest crossover prizes efficiency over power, but its standard feature set and overall value raise it above average to a TCC Rating of 5.3 out of 10.