Tesla recalls all 2017-2020 Model 3 electric cars

Tesla will recall all 2017-2020 Model 3 electric sedans due to a malfunctioning rearview camera, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The issue with the country's bestselling electric vehicle stems from the trunk design more than the camera itself.

The trunk harness holds a coaxial cable that provides the camera feed projected on the touchscreen inside the car. Tesla said that opening and closing of the trunk lid can wear the cable, and cause it to split. No cable, no feed, no rearview projection. The NHTSA says this could increase the risk of a collision.

Although Tesla says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the incident, there have been more than 2,300 warranty claims and 600 field reports related to the condition. The recall encompasses 356,309 Model 3s. Drivers may notice flickering or intermittent rearview camera projections.

Last year, Tesla recalled the first-generation touchscreen used in the Model S and Model X for a loss of rearview camera projection, but that is unrelated to this recall.

An over-the-air update will not fix this problem. Tesla service centers will inspect the trunk harness that holds the cable and will either install a guide for the cable or install a new harness. Owners who have paid for the work already are eligible for reimbursement.

Owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or visit Tesla's recall site.