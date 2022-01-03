Ford Mustang Mach-E: Best Electric Car To Buy 2022

Last year there was an upset in the electric car realm when an iconic nameplate evolved and was pushed into the next era. The Ford Mustang Mach-E swept several Best Car To Buy awards from The Car Connection along with sister site Green Car Reports.

A year later and the Mustang Mach-E still impresses as a more powerful GT model has arrived. Soon, the Mach-E will have even more range and be able to charge quicker thanks to an over-the-air software update.

With a TCC Rating of 8.5 out of 10, the Ford Mustang Mach-E beat another impressive newcomer in the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which scores an 8.4. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Hyundai's electric hatchback arrives with retro chic looks, forward-looking 800-volt electrical architecture, and a well-packaged interior, but its initial rollout will be limited to certain states.

For now, the Mustang Mach-E remains the highest rated vehicle on The Car Connection with a base price of under $50,000, earning The Car Connection's Best Electric Car To Buy 2022.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package

The Mach-E takes just enough cues from the Mustang pony car to make it standout in a segment filled with mostly homogeneous designs. The sculpted hood, flared fenders, and sequential taillights all scream Mustang. That's before you get to the nearly half dozen galloping horse logos galloping about the vehicle.

Inside the Mustang takes some cues from Tesla, but does it better. There's a vertically oriented 15.5-inch touchscreen on the dashboard, but it's augmented by a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and there's a volume knob.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package

Mach-Es can be had with either a 70-kwh Standard Range or 91-kwh Extended Range battery packs with power ratings ranging from 266 to 480 hp. The Mach-E-'s EPA-rated driving range is 211 miles to 305 miles depending whether it's rear-wheel drive with a single motor or all-wheel drive with dual motors. Performance is worthy of the Mustang badge with a 0-60 mph sprint ranging from 6.1 seconds down to 3.5 seconds. The MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension combined with the battery sitting low in the floor makes the Mach-E nimble and fun to drive. Ride quality's firm but not harsh. The tuning proves there's more Mustang DNA here than one might think.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 range estimates (from Ford online configurator)

The smartly packaged interior seats four adults comfortably. Despite the sloping roofline the rear seat provides plenty of headroom, even for taller passengers. Three will fit across the rear bench, but nobody will be happy about it.

The Mustang Mach-E costs $43,995 in base form with rear-wheel drive and the Standard Range battery. It's well equipped with LED lighting, the twin screens, and with active safety features such as automatic emergency braking front and rear, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. We're partial to the California Route 1 and feel its the best bargain with the Extended Range battery.

No matter the Ford Mustang Mach-E spec, shoppers will find an electric crossover SUV with above average dynamics, standout design, easy-to-use technology, and up to 305 miles of range.

Read all about the winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 awards—and find out which vehicles took home our annual Driver’s Choice awards as well as top honors from our sister sites, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports.

