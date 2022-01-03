Kia Telluride: Best Family Car To Buy 2022

For the second year in a row the Kia Telluride wins our Best Family Car To Buy award. The three-row crossover SUV built in the state of Georgia continues to surprise and delight after being named The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020 in its inaugural year.

Once again, the Kia Telluride earned a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10 thanks to its chic look, composed ride, good safety ratings, and three comfortable rows of seating. Notably, the Telluride's sibling, the Kia Carnival minivan, matches the Tellurides TCC Rating of 7.5. But we give the nod to the Telluride thanks to the availability of all-wheel drive and because, well, it's not a minivan.

Whether it's at carpool pickup or the country club, the Telluride makes a design statement like no Kia before it. Bordering on Range-Rover levels of swagger at a budget-level price, the Telluride blurs the line between rugged and luxury with a squared-off profile and satin trim finish. It's appealing from nearly every angle.

2022 Kia Telluride

Inside the Telluride steers clear of retro riffs and trendy design motifs. The wide, low dashboard slots a 10.3-inch touchscreen but retains analog gauges for a more traditional look. Plush nappa leather and wood trim give a mountain resort vibe.

Tellurides are motivated by a 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It's rated to tow up to 5,000 lb and the available all-wheel-drive system can be locked in a 50:50 power split at speeds of up to 40 mph. The V-6 is smooth, but weighing around 4,500 lb, the Telluride's not producing fierce forward motion. It's a mild-mannered SUV with enough speed to make highway passes. The composed ride is mostly unbothered by broken pavement.

2022 Kia Telluride

Some Tellurides seat up to eight passengers, but top trim models only hold seven thanks to second-row captain's chairs. There's plenty of small-item storage cubbies and there's 21 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. Fold the third row and cargo space expands to 46 cubic feet, with up to 87 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded.

Every Telluride has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and top crash-test ratings.

With a base price of $34,015 the Telluride's a value out the gate, but the $39,015 EX is the chosen one for us with its leather upholstery, power tailgate, sunroof, and cooled front seats.

No matter the Telluride trim, it's a family hauler that looks like it costs twice as much as it does while fitting up to eight passengers. The Telluride has proven form, function, and value can all be had in one vehicle.

Read all about the winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 awards—and find out which vehicles took home our annual Driver’s Choice awards as well as top honors from our sister sites, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports.

