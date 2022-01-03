Genesis GV70: Best Luxury Car To Buy 2022

Genesis has another winner. The newest vehicle from Hyundai's luxury brand, the GV70 compact crossover, claims the top spot in our Best Luxury Car To Buy award, much like the larger Genesis GV80 did for 2021.

Like the GV80, the GV70 pulls off the oxymoronic feat of a luxury value. Starting at about $42,000, it meets The Car Connection's award criteria of a $50,000 limit and standard automatic emergency braking. The 2022 Genesis GV70 earned a high TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10, outclassing everything from the BMW X5 to the Lincoln Navigator on our ranking scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

In the base model or the top Sport Prestige for about $64,000, the GV70 embraces the brand's distinct design language, and the interior stands out even among luxury vehicles. From the large mesh grille to the quad lights that ring the crossover, the GV70 wears Genesis style more proportionally than the larger GV80 or the G70 sedan on which it's based. The rear end breaks from the fold with an odd quarter window, but the swoopy shape evokes aviator themes that look even better inside. Airplane-wing elements take flight on the door panels, vents, and dash, headlined by a standard 14.5-inch touchscreen and underwritten by a mix of soft leather and hard aluminum surfaces.

The base 2.5T uses a 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 311 lb-ft of torque. We prefer the 3.5T and its 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, but it exceeds our price threshold by $3,500. Gutsy acceleration is smoothed out with an effortless 8-speed automatic and the four-wheel independent suspension splits the difference between the billowy GV80 and the buttoned-down G70. Fuel economy peaks at 24 mpg combined in the 2.5T and 21 mpg in the 3.5T.

The seats rival the comfort of Lincoln and Volvo, and there's more head room in back than the larger GV80 and more leg room than the G70. Features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors are included as standard whereas the German luxury brands charge extra. The layered infotainment screen has a steep learning curve, but between the console controller dial, steering wheel controls, and natural voice commands, it becomes familiar soon enough.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 looks, feels, and acts every bit the part of luxury vehicle, and makes the other luxury brands as well as passersby take notice.

