Jeep Grand Cherokee: Best SUV To Buy 2022

The all-around SUV king has returned to its thrown.

After being dethroned in 2021 by the Genesis GV80 over poor crash-test scores and lack of standard automatic emergency braking, the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee has returned stronger than ever to win back The Car Connection's Best SUV To Buy 2022.

The latest Grand Cherokee has a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10 thanks to more space, more safety features, more luxury, and a new plug-in hybrid model.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

While the Grand Cherokee's evolved to have a more upright look, it's still iconic. The seven-slot grille is flanked by slimmer LED headlights on a blunt front end, and the sides continue to have trapezoidal wheel openings, while the rear continues to feature a sloping roofline.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Inside the dashboard refines the last-generation's wing shape while taking on a more high-tech look thanks to a digital gauge cluster and 8.4- or 10.1-inch touchscreens. A passenger touchscreen is an option.

Most Grand Cherokees are powered by a 293-hp 3.6-liter V-6, but a more powerful 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8 is optional. Rear-wheel drive is standard while various four-wheel-drive systems are available. Every Grand Cherokee features a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. A plug-in hybrid powertrain that teams a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and pair of electric motors for a total output of 375 hp will launch in the spring. The V-6 provides plenty of punch for highway passing and towing (rated for up to 6,200 lb), but the V-8 provides a deep, sonorous roar while being able to tow up to 7,200 lb. The V-8 carries a significant fuel economy penalty that won't make sense for many buyers. Every Grand Cherokee rides well, but the two-row feels sportier thanks to a stiffer suspension tune than the softer three-row L model.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Whether it's the two- or three-row model, every row of seats has plenty of room for passengers with comfortable seats. The interior's covered in high-quality materials with higher trim models wrapping the dashboard and door panels in leather.

Every Grand Cherokee comes standard with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and rear parking sensors. The world awaits crash-test scores, but the latest Grand Cherokee rides on a new, modern platform.

Jeep charges $39,185 to get into the Grand Cherokee arena, though it's well equipped with LED lighting, a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The longer three-row L model costs a smidge more at $40,685. Limited and Overland models are nicer with price tags in the upper $40,000s to lower $50,000s, and feature active noise cancellation, an upgraded four-wheel-drive system, an air suspension, and a larger touchscreen depending based on the configuration and options. Top-spec Summit Reserve models can bleed into the mid-$60,000s.

The icon's evolved with more advanced and efficient, powertrains, a three-row L model, and luxurious interior in top-spec trims. Spanning multiple vehicle classes, the Grand Cherokee lineup now competes with everything from the Honda Pilot and Ford Explorer to the Lincoln Aviator and Land Rover Defender.

Read all about the winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 awards—and find out which vehicles took home our annual Driver’s Choice awards as well as top honors from our sister sites, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports.