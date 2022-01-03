Honda Accord: Best Sedan To Buy 2022

The Honda Accord wins our Best Sedan To Buy 2022 with a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. That rating ties the Hyundai Sonata, Lexus ES, and Kia K5, which are all newer than the Accord. Last redesigned for 2018, the fastback sedan may be due for a redesign for 2023, yet its graceful style, feature-loaded value, roominess, and balanced handling still give it an edge.

The Accord doesn't look like other mainstream sedans. Boomerang spokes on available 19-inch wheels evoke motion, and the long wheelbase complements the sloping roofline and fastback profile to give it a European vibe that's sophisticated if not elegant. The interior is more prosaic, but like every other Honda, the Accord optimizes the space with excellent packaging and a quiet confidence.

The three powertrain options (all with front-wheel drive) range from competent to pleasing, with a lovely hybrid cruiser in between. The base 192-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 pairs with a CVT to provide good enough passing power, but the 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 10-speed automatic available in Sport and Touring sedans puts a surge in our hearts. The responsive powertrain matches the taut ride and crisp steering for a sporty driving feel that isn't matched by competitors. Even the 212-hp Hybrid and its 47 mpg combined is fun to drive, especially going past gas stations.

For about $27,000, the Accord almost sounds too good to be true. It comes with top crash-test ratings, as well as standard blind-spot monitors, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. Standard tech includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, and options such as leather upholstery, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera system run it into the premium segment for a price of $38,000.

Despite its age, the Accord's quiet confidence and subtle sophistication earn it the top spot on our sedan podium.

Read all about the winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 awards—and find out which vehicles took home our annual Driver’s Choice awards as well as top honors from our sister sites, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports.