Hyundai Sonata: Best Hybrid To Buy 2022

Exceptional fuel economy no longer belongs to the Toyota Prius alone. The best hybrids channel the best of the Prius while still upholding a degree of style, class, and sophistication lacking in Toyota's dull trailblazer. Based on our ratings, The Car Connection had a five-way tie for the Best Hybrid To Buy 2022, but the Hyundai Sonata wins for its 52 mpg combined EPA score.

Add that Prius-like efficiency to an attractive sedan loaded with standard safety and convenience features, as well as the industry's best warranty, and it equates to a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10 (read more about how we rate cars). The Lexus ES 300h and Lincoln Aviator plug-in hybrid also earn a 7.3, but cost at least $15,000 more. The Toyota Sienna minivan comes standard as a hybrid with an excellent 35 mpg combined rating with all-wheel drive, making it an ideal family hauler, with sliding doors, no less. The still great Honda Accord won our Best Sedan To Buy 2022, but the Accord Hybrid's 47 mpg combined rating can't keep up with the Sonata.

Hyundai combines a 2.0-liter inline-4 with a 6-speed automatic, a 51-hp motor, and a 1.62-kwh lithium-ion battery for a combined system output of 192 horsepower. Modest acceleration is overlooked for the Sonata Hybrid's twin charms of a natural steering feel and a soft, comfy ride. The cabin and cargo space isn't sacrificed to battery components under the rear seat, with the same 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space as the gas model, and it has 60/40-split folding rear seats.

In addition to the roomy cabin that seats five, the Sonata Hybrid comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, as well as automatic emergency braking. Green options include a solar roof that recharges the battery to add about 2 miles of range per day if the roof is exposed to 6 hours of daylight.

For $28,075, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue offers economy at the pump and on the wallet. The $36,000 Limited gets only 47 mpg combined, which erodes the economy proposition, but not enough to dissuade it from being the Best Hybrid To Buy 2022.

