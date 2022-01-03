Ford Mustang Mach-E: Best Crossover To Buy 2022

For the second year in a row, the Ford Mustang Mach-E wins our Best Crossover To Buy award. The new wave Mustang's sharp styling, good driving dynamics, 305-mile range, and clever packaging earn it a TCC Rating of 8.5 out of 10, which is the highest rating for any car priced under $50,000. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

To be fair, our rating system skews higher for electric vehicles due to their perfect 10 on our Green fuel economy rating, which is one of six rated categories. Several inexpensive crossovers powered by dinosaur juice earned overall ratings above 7.0, such as the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Toyota Venza hybrid.

Electric vehicles are here to stay, but the Mustang Mach-E wins our Best Crossover To Buy 2022 because it is a good crossover, regardless of powertrain. It embraces some of the design elements of its namesake with a long nose, wide haunches, and sequential taillights, but it channels the iconic pony car more in spirit.

The Mach-E is quick and tempting, and with the batteries mounted in the floor between the axles, it maintains a low center of gravity that combines with front and rear independent suspensions to allow less lean in turns than common crossovers. The single or dual motors are powered by either a 70-kwh Standard Range or a 91-kwh Extended Range battery pack. In single-motor rear-wheel-drive models, output is either 266 or 290 hp, but the 317 lb-ft of torque remains constant for brisk acceleration off the line that fades more at highway speeds. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive model makes 346 hp and 428 lb-ft, but to saddle the full Mustang potential look for the GT Performance Edition that cuts the 0-60 mph time down from 5.2 to 3.5 seconds and ups the output as high as 480 hp and 600 lb-ft.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Single-motor models prioritize range over performance, topping out at 305 miles in the California Route 1 with the larger Extended Range battery. Dual-motor models reach up to 270 miles. The smaller Standard Range battery delivers either 211 or 230 miles of range. With either pack, the Mustang Mach-E is efficient, getting 3.4 miles per kwh, which trails only the Tesla Model Y for efficiency among electric crossovers.

With no driveshaft tunneling through the cabin, the Mach-E can seat five adults but four would appreciate the lack of a fifth. With the available fixed glass roof, even 6-foot-6 passengers can sit in back without slouching. Cargo volume expands from 29.7 cubic feet to 59.7 cubes with the 60/40-split rear seats folded down, and there's more space up front in the drainable frunk.

Standard features include a 15.5-inch vertical touchscreen that's easy to use, and a narrow 10.2-inch digital gauge bar. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard with wireless charging, as well as standard safety features that include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing starts at $43,995 for the Select trim, while a second motor costs an additional $2,700. The larger battery pack adds $5,000 more, and takes us over our price threshold unless factoring the available $7,500 federal tax credit. The Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 challenge the Mustang Mach-E, but for now it leads the crossover pack.

Read all about the winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 awards—and find out which vehicles took home our annual Driver’s Choice awards as well as top honors from our sister sites, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports.