2022 Ioniq 5 EV and 2022 BMW 5-Series top this week's new car reviews

The electric vehicle future has arrived and we're no longer limited to listing the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Tesla Model Y as the only affordable electric SUVs with substantial range. Although its more of a hatchback than SUV, like the Chevy Bolt, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the most exciting launches of the year and we finally got to drive it. We also reviewed modern classics such as the BMW 5-Series and an electric original, the Nissan Leaf.

Here's what else gave us a charge this week.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric compact crossover with retro style, a futuristic cabin, and leading-edge charging technology. It earns an 8.4 out of 10.

2022 BMW 5-Series review

A sedan of comfort, agility, luxury, and poise, the 2022 BMW 5-Series offers a model for most tastes and earns a TCC rating of 7.3 out of 10.

2022 Nissan Leaf review

The 2022 Nissan Leaf is one of the most affordable electric cars, yet it offers a range of up to 226 miles. Its combination of value and simplicity earns a TCC Rating of 7.2.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette review

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette has powertrain layout and racetrack-ready handling of an exotic car at a value price. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Lexus RX review

With a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, the Lexus RX is built for comfort, not for speed.

2022 Nissan Murano review

With a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, the long-lived Nissan Murano still excels at comfort, and outscores some rivals in safety.

2022 Kia Niro review

We give the 2022 Niro a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10, with high scores for fuel economy offset by low safety ratings.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata review

The Miata two-seat convertible is a great driver's car but it lacks the practicality, comfort, cargo room, and convenience features of most new cars, sinking its TCC Rating to a 5.8 out of 10.

2022 Jeep Renegade review

There's charm to spare in the tiny but tough '22 Jeep Renegade, which earns a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10.