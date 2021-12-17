Hyundai Ioniq 5: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Last but certainly not least of our six Best Car To Buy 2022 finalists is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The electric hatchback with retro styling and futuristic appeal starts at about $41,000 before the federal EV tax credit of $7,500, thereby undercutting other electric vehicles such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y by at least $3,000.

It's at least four inches shorter in length than either of those electric crossovers, yet the passenger volume exceeds both that of the Mach-E and the Volkswagen ID.4. A fixed glass roof and 12.3-inch touchscreen orient the interior, and a sliding center console opens up more leg room on the flat cabin floor.

Beneath the floor and between the two axles is a 77.4-kwh battery pack. With a single motor powering the rear axle, it makes 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque and goes from 0-62 mph in 7.4 seconds; range tops out at 303 miles. A dual-motor version in all-wheel drive has a combined output of 302 hp and 446 lb-ft, and a 0-62 mph time of 5.2 seconds; range reaches 256 miles. A 168-hp base model with single motor and rear-wheel drive uses a 58-kwh battery pack and has a 220-mile range, but will have limited availability at launch. It's quick but it's no performance car, yet its smooth ride on an independent suspension has a dual nature in Sport mode that adds some zest.

The most impressive thing other than the price and packaging is its charging capability. The Ioniq 5 can support 800-volt fast-charging and charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes on a 350-kw DC fast charger, Hyundai said. That equates to 68 miles of range in about five minutes. At home with a 240-volt, 60-amp circuit and a 48-amp Level 2 wallbox, the Ioniq 5's 10.9-kw onboard charger can juice to capacity in less than seven hours.

Other standout standard features include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and unlimited 30-minute charge sessions for two years on Electrify America's network. A 5-year/60,000-mile new car warranty, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and 3 years or 36,000 miles of scheduled maintenance come standard as well.

The only thing to give us pause is Hyundai's flaccid commitment to its own product. Muck like the Hyundai Kona EV's limited rollout, the Ioniq 5 will be limited to select zero-emission vehicle states on the coasts plus Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. Hyundai promises a broader rollout late in 2022, but the Kona EV that launched in 2019 with a 64-kwh battery pack and 258-mile range is just starting to trickle out nationwide.

On the other hand, and unlike Ioniq predecessors, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 rides on a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform that will underpin several forthcoming electric vehicles, so there should be greater urgency to make it available nationwide.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 earned a high TCC Rating of 8.4 out of 10 based on its overall appeal. Will it be enough to appeal to the masses?

