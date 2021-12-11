2022 Cadillac Escalade and 2022 BMW X5 top this week's new car reviews

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
December 11, 2021

This week, we shuttled through SUVs, ranging from the largest and most luxurious in the 2022 Cadillac Escalade to the smaller, proletariat in our garage, with the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek. The only outlier was the 2022 Nissan Versa subcompact, which has one thing few other new cars can match: a starting price of less than $20,000. 

We also announced The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 finalists. We hope you follow along as we sort through our final cut to nominate the winner on January 3; please let us know what you think is best at our Driver's Choice awards

Here's what we reviewed this week. 

2022 Cadillac Escalade review

GM's finest large SUV, the 2022 Escalade pairs augmented reality and old-fashioned torque, for a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 BMW X5 review

The five- or seven-seat's excellent features, sumptuous comfort, and luxury quality help earn the X5 SUV a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 Jaguar E-Pace review

All haunch, no paunch: With pert handling and grunty turbo-4 power, the 2022 E-Pace small crossover scores a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Infiniti QX80 review

Over the top in styling and under the waterline in fuel economy, the QX80 earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2022 Atlas clocks in for family duty with straight-edged style and a well-tuned ride.

2022 Nissan Versa review

The 2022 Versa subcompact sedan keeps the dream of the sub-$20,000 car alive, with a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the Crosstrek small crossover leans into traction with standard all-wheel drive.

Ratings and Reviews
