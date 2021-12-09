It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2022 Driver's Choice Awards

The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 award is coming––and that means it's time for you to vote for the 2022 Driver's Choice Awards. It's that time of the year where you stand up and voice your opinion on the most luxurious, prettiest, best-performing, and greenest cars, trucks, and crossover SUVs that came out in 2021.

Just as there have been in the past, there are six categories for The Car Connection's Driver's Choice Awards: Best Performance Car, Best Green Car, Best Luxury Car, Best-Looking Car, Best Car on a Budget, and Best Car For Families.

Every nominee is listed in its respective category, and just as in previous years, some nominees qualify for multiple categories.

The click you just heard were the digital polls opening. The voting booths are now open and it couldn't be simpler to cast your vote. Head over to the Driver's Choice Award page, click the category you're voting in, and cast your vote via the Vote button for your favorite vehicle in each category.

This isn't a mid-term election, you can vote as often and as many times as you like. There will be no recounts, and given the digital era we live in, there's no fraud to worry about. Cast your vote once per day in every category every single day until the polls close on Dec. 31. The winners will be announced alongside The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 on Jan. 3.

Wait. You're still here? Why? You could've cast your vote for at least two nominees in two categories by now. Whether on your tablet, phone, or computer, be sure to head over to the polls and bookmark the page, thus ensuring you can vote each and every day over the coming weeks. After casting your vote take a moment to read up on last year's winners here.