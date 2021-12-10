Genesis GV70: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The newest model from Genesis might be its best. The GV70 compact crossover embraces the brand's distinct design language and colors the interior into a new shade of luxury. A choice of potent powertrains add performance to a cabin that's a good place to be, amid its luxury-level features. Yet, at $42,000 it's priced mainstream enough to qualify for our award.

From the large mesh grille to the quad lights that ring the crossover, the GV70 wears the Genesis style more proportionally than the larger GV80 or the G70 sedan on which it's based. The rear end breaks from the fold with an odd quarter window, but the swoopy shape evokes aviator themes that look even better inside. Airplane-wing elements take flight on the door panels, vents, and dash, headlined by a standard 14.5-inch touchscreen and underwritten by a mix of soft leather and hard aluminum surfaces.

2022 Genesis GV70 2022 Genesis GV70 2022 Genesis GV70

The driving feel is equally impressive, for most of our editors. The base 2.5T uses a 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 311 lb-ft of torque. We prefer the 3.5T and its 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 391 lb-ft. Gutsy acceleration is smoothed out with an effortless 8-speed automatic and the four-wheel independent suspension splits the difference between the billowy GV80 and the buttoned-down G70. One editor felt the suspension was tuned too firm on small stuff, and too floppy on the highway. Another criticism is fuel economy peaks at 24 mpg combined in the 2.5T and 21 mpg in the 3.5T.

But the standard seats rival the comfort of Lincoln and Volvo, and the available 16-way power driver’s seat features massagers that automatically adjust based on drive mode. There’s more head room in back than the larger GV80 and more leg room than the G70. Features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors are included as standard whereas the German luxury brands charge extra. The layered screen has a steep learning curve, but between the console controller dial, steering wheel controls, and natural voice commands, it becomes familiar soon enough in accessing the deeper data points.

2022 Genesis GV70

We give the 2022 Genesis GV70 a high TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10. Stay tuned; on January 3, it might earn our highest praise of all with a Best Car To Buy award.

