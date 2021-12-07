2022 Mazda CX-9 SUV costs $800 less than its predecessor, with exceptions

Stop the presses! The 2022 Mazda CX-9 three-row SUV starts at $36,505 for the base Sport model, Mazda announced Tuesday. That's $780 less than the 2021 Mazda CX-9 with AWD. It is one of the only 2022 models with a price drop for this inflated model year; the other one was the 2022 Mazda CX-5.

Mazda's clever pricing scheme conceals an increase in mandatory destination fees from $1,100 in 2021 to $1,225 for 2022 models. The pricing relief starts and stops with the base model. The other trims have at least a $400 price increase when factoring in standard all-wheel drive, plus the higher destination fee. The elimination of front-wheel drive is the only change to Mazda's three-row crossover SUV in advance of a redesign expected for 2023 and a new naming convention to the Mazda CX-90.

Until then, the seven-seat SUV comes well-equipped on the lower-priced Sport model. Standard features include a power driver seat, keyless start and entry, and heated front seats, a wi-fi hotspot trial, as well a 10.3-inch display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. That's a good haul for $36,505, including $1,225 destination.

Every CX-9 is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The engine makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, unless filled with 93 octane fuel to bump output to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft.

The 2022 Touring trim adds leather seats, power passenger seat, keyless entry, and power liftgate. At $38,665, it costs $545 more than last year's Touring. A $2,080 Premium package swaps out the second-row bench for two captain's chairs, turning the seven-seater into a ride for six. The Touring also gets an audio upgrade, to a 12-speaker Bose system, and comes with wireless smartphone charging, power sunroof, satellite radio trial, USB ports for the third row, and parking sensors.

To confuse the mid-grade trim, there's also a $42,885 Touring Plus that adds cooled front seats, 20-inch black alloy wheels, and other black trim elements.

The $44,805 Carbon Edition trim continues for $525 more, adding heaters to the second-row captain's chairs, red leather, aluminum trim, LED accent lighting, a heated steering wheel, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, hands-free liftgate, and adaptive headlights. The unique gray exterior is accented by gloss black and chrome finishes.

At $45,665, the Grand Touring also increases by $525, and adds a surround-view camera system, navigation, silver alloy wheels, and body-color mirrors.

The Signature trim follows the same price hike and tops the lineup at $48,435. Nappa leather, wood trim, and other luxury-like finishes grace the model.

The 2022 CX-9 goes on sale this winter.