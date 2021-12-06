Honda recalls Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline for hoods that can fly open

Honda will recall nearly 725,000 newer utility vehicles for hoods that can open while the vehicles are being driven, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The hood latch can be damaged and can separate from the hood, which can obstruct the driver's view and increase the risk of a crash.

Honda also ordered a stop sale on November 29, 2021 for the 2019 Honda Passport, 2016-2019 Honda Pilot, and 2017-2020 Honda Ridgeline. A gap between the hood and grille can let in strong air pressure and cause the hood to vibrate. Over time, the area surrounding the hood latch striker that clasps and seals the hood can crack, and the latch strike can dislodge. The hood can then open.

Owners may notice unusual hood vibration, a loose hood, or a failed latch striker. Honda has been investigating the problem since 2016, when adhesive was used on hood latch strikers on prototype Ridgelines. Since it passed durability testing, Honda applied the adhesion to other hoods of other vehicles. Late in 2017, Honda issued a technical service bulletin to service centers to adjust the hood alignment. That didn't stick either.

In 2019, Honda investigated hood latch issues on the Passport and Pilot SUVs. In March, 2021, Honda confirmed cases of hood latch striker separation in the real world. To date, Honda has received 116 warranty claims though no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Honda will notify owners as early as January 17, 2022, to bring their affected vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer, which will repair the hood or entirely replace the hood at no charge. Owners who have paid to repair the fix will be eligible for reimbursement. To check on the status of your car, visit Honda's recall site or call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.